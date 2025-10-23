In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ disappointing losses to Seattle and New Jersey, Anthony Stolarz’s controversial comments, the disjointed forward lineup, and their concern level about Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies’ starts to the season.
Episode Topics
- What is the concern level after a 3-3-1 start for the Maple Leafs? (0:50)
- The team’s issues in the second period through seven games, and Craig Berube’s messy/disjointed lineup situation up front (7:00)
- The team’s poor response in the third period after the terrible second period vs. New Jersey, and the lack of accountability so far (19:00)
- Anthony Stolarz’s fiery comments after the loss to Seattle (23:30)
- The Leafs‘ lack of an emotional leader (38:30)
- The concern level about Auston Matthews & Matthew Knies’ start to the season (48:00)
