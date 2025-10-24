After Thursday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed his new line combinations with Matthews-Nylander and Knies-Tavares, John Tavares closing in on 500 career goals, Scott Laughton and Morgan Rielly’s status, and withstanding Chris Tanev’s absence.

Practice Lines – October 23

Leafs lines at practice McMann – Matthews – Nylander

Knies – Tavares – Maccelli

Joshua – Roy – Cowan

Lorentz – Domi – Jarnkrok

Blais, Robertson McCabe – Carlo

Mermis* – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Myers Stolarz

Primeau *Rielly absent but skated earlier@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Th8VitwA52 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 23, 2025

Why was now the time to get Matthews and Nylander together on the same line? How do you think it might impact Auston’s game? Could it create more space for him?

Berube: Just like we talked about, I don’t think there has been enough consistency. I have used Willy with him numerous times in different spots. That is really the reason.

For sure, it could create more space. Auston is a shooter, and Willy is a great playmaker. I think we underestimate his playmaking ability. We know he scores goals, too. Willy is a puck transporter up the ice, and he is a guy who hangs onto pucks in the offensive zone, moves, and gets separation. That’s important.

It looked like you were having another enjoyable conversation with Nylander.

Berube: He is teaching me about stuff — power play, where to shoot, and this and that. It is always a good conversation with him. I enjoy those. He is a smart guy who knows a lot about the game. I like talking to the guys about the game — and not just Willy — to get their thoughts. They play the game, and they’re good players who have been in the league a long time. They know a lot.

How do you walk the line between changing up the lines to find something and challenging yourself to stay patient?

Berube: I don’t have much patience. I like results. Really, I have only changed one player most of the time. I work in pairs — you all know that — and I obviously changed the pairs up on this line and the next line, right? Mixing guys up a little bit isn’t a bad thing all of the time. I like working in pairs, but we need more consistency. That is what I am looking for.

Can changing the pairs offer an opportunity to get back to the basics of the style of play you’re looking for?

Berube: It could, for sure. It is something new for them, a little bit. Who knows how it is going to work out?

It is not like these guys have never played with each other. They have; Willy and Matthews have played with each other before. Tavares and Knies have played together before. Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua have already played together. Max Domi has played with [his linemates] before.

I wanted to get Max back into the middle. I just feel like he moves better there. He has more freedom to skate and do his thing.

As I said, all I am looking for is consistency in all four lines.

Currently at 498, John Tavares is closing in on 500 goals. What does it say about him as a player and person to be climbing the charts as he has?

Berube: It is great. I am very grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to coach him and be around him.

He is a great guy, and what a pro! He is the ultimate pro. He never takes a day (off). He just works and does his thing. His preparation is the same every day. It is amazing; he is so disciplined. He might be the most disciplined player I’ve ever seen in terms of that stuff.

I thought Ryan O’Reilly was close. When I coached him in St. Louis, he was one of the best I’ve seen in terms of his preparation and routine. He never took a day off, either. JT is probably above and beyond that. It’s crazy. It’s impressive.

I remember I got to a hotel room last year, and there were all of these bags of groceries in my room. I thought, “Oh wow, this is nice. They gave me all this food.” It was from Whole Foods Market, so I am opening up and looking at it, thinking, “Who would eat this?” They had put it in the wrong room. It was JT’s stuff. I made a delivery to him.

Chris Tanev brings so much to the blue line. Is it as simple as next man up, or are there some fundamental shifts the coaching staff has to make without Tanev in the lineup?

Berube: He affects the game in a very good way for us in a number of areas. Everyone has to step up, for sure, and not just the D; the forwards, too. We all need to play better going forward.

You deal with injuries. It is part of the game. We lost good players out of our lineup last year, too. Guys came in and did the job. That is the way we have to look at it.

What were you hoping to accomplish today with the power-play work?

Berube: We’re just showing them not to stray outside the lines; get inside and shoot more. We are getting shots on every power play, but we are a little bit wide at times. It is more of a dangerous shot inside those dots, so we just put lines there so they can see it and know where they are. We want to get more pucks inside those dots; it’s important.

Is Morgan Rielly going to miss some games?

Berube: He is dealing with something and kind of skated on his own. I don’t know yet about tomorrow’s game.

Did Scott Laughton skate on his own?

Berube: He skated yesterday and today. He is doing really well. He is in a good spot right now. Hopefully, we can get him out with us soon.