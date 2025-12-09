Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 14-11-4.

On the team’s performance:

Solid game. The goalie was good. I thought, overall, we did a good job. They’re obviously a talented group over there, and we did a good job of limiting their really high-quality chances. Our checking game was good tonight.

On the team’s success clogging up the middle of the ice defensively:

Structure. We talked before the game about it being a very good rush team over there. We wanted to keep it to the outside as much as possible. I thought we did a real good job of that. It wasn’t a high-event game, but I am okay with that.

On the physicality in the game:

That team plays hard. Coop has been there a long time. His teams compete. We talked about being physical and competing tonight. We had to, and we have to. It is how we need to play. Our guys did a good job.

On the match penalty for Bobby McMann:

That is a tough one. It really is. I have to look at it more closely, which I didn’t. From our view on the bench, I couldn’t really see it too well. I’ll take a look at it, but I had a tough time with that, to be honest with you.

Subsequently, Bobby McMann received a match penalty for this slash on Oliver Bjorkstrand 😳 https://t.co/8QAnwAAoGe pic.twitter.com/UyFFWwVSKb — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 9, 2025

On the team’s discipline in taking one minor penalty all game:

We talked about the importance of discipline. We checked with our feet tonight; that was a big part of it, and we were disciplined that way. Their power play can be dangerous.

On Dennis Hildeby’s stellar performances in goal this season:

He is trusting his ability and size. He is staying pretty calm and cool in net. That’s what I see. His puck play has been good, but overall, his mindset is really good.

On Troy Stecher’s impact in his short time with the team:

He has brought a lot of competitiveness and pace to our team. He skates and moves out there. He doesn’t try to complicate the game. He is a first-pass guy, but his pace and his competitiveness have really carried over to our whole team, in my opinion.

On whether Easton Cowan’s confidence is continuing to grow as the season progresses:

He is a confident guy. He has always been. He is doing some real good things out there. Obviously, for a young guy like him, there are always things to learn and get better at. But overall, his game is good, and he is doing a lot of good things for us.

On Dakota Mermis’ status after leaving the game with a knee injury sustained in the knee-on-knee with Gage Goncaves:

That will be determined tomorrow. He couldn’t come back.

On the hit on Mermis that led to the injury:

Well, it is a knee. I think it is a good call, the five-minute major.

