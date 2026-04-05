Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s wild 7-6 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings, dropping the Leafs’ record to 32-31-14.

On the team’s performance:

We came out hard. I thought we played a hard game. We were in the box a lot. We took too many penalties. But the penalty kill did a good job, and the goalie did a good job along with the PK. The power play was good. In the third period, it came down to three shots from the high slot, where they scored three of them. They’re all defendable. We didn’t flex out quickly enough. We were there, but we weren’t close enough. That was the difference in the game.

On the message during the timeout after conceding three goals in 1:38 in the third period:

I just thought that they were kind of grabbing control a little more in our defensive zone. We weren’t killing enough plays in the third period. They were finding people. They were just too open.

On Joseph Woll’s performance (seven goals on 40 shots):

There were a lot of shots, on the power play especially. As I said, he did a good job there. I’ll have to look back on it and see if there was something he could’ve done differently. Obviously, on one, he gave it away there, and that was a mistake. But that happens. I think he is obviously seeing something that he thought was available, and it wasn’t. It’s the way it goes. His effort was excellent. He saw a lot of shots.

On the decision to take Jacob Quillan:

I wanted Pezzetta in there for physicality. I figured it would be a physical game. I thought he had a pretty good impact.

Game Highlights: Kings 7 vs. Maple Leafs 6 (OT)