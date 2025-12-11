After four wins in their last five, can the Maple Leafs keep the points rolling in against a slumping San Jose Sharks team? (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4)

Game Day Quotes

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky on his team’s recent inconsistencies (three losses in their last four):

We say the right things right now, but those have to turn into action. It comes to whether you are part of the solution here long term. We have to keep working at it. There are some young players who need to get better in certain areas. Some of our older guys need to play better. It is a long season. We’re going every other day right now. You are not going to feel great every single game. You have to find different ways to bring something to the group. That is what we are pushing for. It is the NHL. You have to bring your game every single night. Until we figure that out, we are probably going to be in this (inconsistency) a little bit.

Matthew Knies on his line’s recent play:

I think we’re good. We’re getting chances. It just hasn’t trickled in. I think it’ll happen shortly here. Everyone is doing well. We’re all skating hard and making plays. We just need to find the back of the net here.

Knies on the likelihood of chirping between Ryan Reaves and his former team:

I am sure he will. I am sure our side will, too. It’ll be back and forth.

Craig Berube on his time with Reaves in Toronto:

I have known Reavo for a long time. He has had a great career in terms of what he does and his role as a player. Things happen. This is the way the game goes when you get a little older and are getting toward the end of your career. I went through it. I understand totally where he is at and what he thinks. It is all good. I love Reavo.

Berube on what he’s hoping to see from William Nylander (pointless in four) on a new line with Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua:

If I had to look at one thing, I would say that he has to get more involved and engaged in the game. He has to work his way through it. That is what I talked to him about today: work your way through it. All players go through it at some point, but if he just works his way through it, he will get out of it quicker.

Easton Cowan on playing on a line with Nick Robertson and John Tavares, instead of William Nylander on the RW:

Anyone you play with on this team is a good player. Just move the puck around, share it, and support each other. If we play good defense tonight, it will lead to offensive chances.

Henry Thrun on his emotions ahead of his Leafs debut:

Super exciting. Toronto is the biggest hockey market in the world. To get the chance to represent the NHL team here is really special. I am really excited about it. This is the hockey mecca of the world. To be able to play a game for the Maple Leafs — and hopefully play well and make an impact, with more to come — is a really exciting opportunity.

Thrun on the experience of playing with Macklin Celebrini in his rookie season:

His professionalism and ability to play a 200-foot game at such a young age are pretty incredible. In the first game — or one of the first games — we played, I saw him lay a pretty good body into Brayden Schenn in his rookie year. It was like, “Wow, this kid is legit.” He gets into it. He competes and grinds. To see that from a guy so young, and the offensive ability to go with it, is pretty unique.

Thrun on his time defending in front of Dennis Hildeby with the Marlies:

He’s a beast. I don’t think I’ve seen Dennis play a bad game this year. As a defenseman, it is nice to know you have that strong of a goaltender back there and someone who can move the puck, too, where I think he’s underrated. It may not be noticed as much, but it is basically like having a third defender back there. He makes it really easy on us as defensemen.

Warsofsky on former Leaf John Klingberg’s season so far in San Jose:

When John is patient, at the blue line, distributes the puck, and plays a simple, steady game, he is very effective. When he doesn’t do that, he gets into trouble.

Maple Leafs (14-11-4) vs. Sharks (14-14-3): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#53 Easton Cowan – #91 John Tavares – #89 Nick Robertson

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #88 William Nylander

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #28 Troy Stecher

#44 Morgan Rielly – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#2 Simon Benoit – #3 Henry Thrun

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Dennis Hildeby

#70 Artur Akhtyamov

Extras: Philippe Myers, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Joseph Woll (IR), Brandon Carlo (IR), Anthony Stolarz (IR), Chris Tanev (LTIR)

Suspended: Bobby McMann (one game)

San Jose Sharks Projected Lines

Forwards

#51 Collin Graf – #71 Macklin Celebrini – #2 Will Smith

#72 William Eklund – #21 Alexander Wennberg – #73 Tyler Toffoli

#81 Adam Gaudette – #10 Ty Dellandrea – #96 Philipp Kurashev

#75 Ryan Reaves – #63 Zack Ostapchuk – #23 Barclay Goodrow

Defensemen

#9 Dmitry Orlov – #37 Timothy Liljegren

#38 Mario Ferraro – #3 John Klingberg

#6 Sam Dickinson – #4 Nick Leddy

Goaltenders

Starter: #33 Alex Nedeljkovic

#30 Yaroslav Askarov

Injured/Out: Vincent Desharnais