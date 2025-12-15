After his first contact practice since his injury in early November, Chris Tanev discussed the recovery process and his timeline for a return.

How are you feeling after participating in your first full practice? Is there a target for a return to game action at this point?

Tanev: I feel good. It is great to be out there with everyone and actually participate in my first practice.

It is a very fluid situation here. We are going to go day by day and see how things are progressing here, but as I said, I am really happy to be out there with the team as a full participant in practice.

Can you take us back to November 1st and how frightening the incident was when it happened?

Tanev: Yeah, not ideal. It was not a great situation, but it was sort of a weird, fluke hit. I just want to thank our doctors, the trainers, and the people in Philly for really taking care of me and making sure nothing catastrophic was wrong. I really appreciate that. It was a little bit of a scary situation, but when you are around good people and surrounded by the right people, they really calm you down and make sure everything is okay. “We’re just doing the things that need to be done to make sure you’re safe.”

What have you learned from getting a second opinion?

Tanev: I knew I was going to be out for a period of time. That six-week mark was Saturday. I talked to our doctors and a couple of other doctors. I was able to be a full participant in practice today.

What has the recovery process been like for you to navigate?

Tanev: It sucks not playing. Thankfully, I was allowed to skate and be active in the gym. It is not like I haven’t skated for five weeks. That would really make it a lot harder to get back into game shape and prepare yourself to play when you haven’t skated for a long time. I have skated a lot by myself or with Marshall (Rifai). At least you are able to stay on the ice, sweat, and touch the puck.

Was surgery ever an option that was discussed?

Tanev: I am not really going to get into that, but I talked to the docs, and they all agreed that I could come and take some contact today. Now, it is going to be a fluid situation from here on out.

Was there ever some concern about your long-term health?

Tanev: You always think about things. Initially, when that happened, you talk to the doctors, and you have to determine the next steps and what is best for yourself, the game, your team, and your family. I am really happy to be here skating today. It is great to be around the guys.

How did the body feel after skating and taking a few bumps out there?

Tanev: It is always a bit different battling. I think that is the hardest part. You can skate all you want, but getting into battles, fighting for pucks, and everything happening at game speed is always an adjustment. It was nice to be able to do some of that and try to acclimate myself to more of a game-like scenario.

What have you seen from the group in your absence?

Tanev: The guys are battling. Stecher has been amazing. He has come in and has done such a good job for us. I am so happy for him for Stech to come in here and do such a good job for us.

The goalies have been amazing, and overall, defensively, we have really improved over the last eight or nine games, since we left on the road trip. Things have changed, and the guys are battling. They’re getting points. It is a tough league, right? We’re playing a lot, and everyone is playing every night. I can’t say enough about how hard guys are working.

What stands out about the way Troy Stecher approaches the game? Are you familiar with him from your time in Vancouver?

Tanev: I played with him in Vancouver and Calgary. I was in his wedding. He is one of my best friends. When I learned that we were getting him, I was pretty pumped up and so excited for him to get a new opportunity to play. I know how good a player he is. He is great. He works his behind off in every situation. He does his job. He isn’t flashy, but he works like he is double the size he actually is.