After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the recent performance of his captain and the top line, moving William Nylander onto Auston Matthews’ right wing, the organization honouring Joe Bowen on Tuesday night, and the status of Chris Tanev and Joseph Woll in their progress towards a return.

Where is Auston Matthews’ game in comparison to where it can be?

Berube: It is not at the level he wants it at, or us. It is not just about scoring goals. It is the whole game in general, I think. I do believe — and I know he believes — it is going to get better here. It is not just him; it is our team in general. Like him, I thought it was trending in the right direction on the road trip, and since we have been home, our game has dropped a little bit — not only Auston, but everyone’s game. We can be better than that. He is like everybody else; we all have to be better going forward, starting tomorrow.

Is moving William Nylander up to the top line an effort to get Auston going?

Berube: I am not seeing enough from that line in general — offensively or defensively. We are going to move Willy up there. It could be a real good line. They have to work together and do things right, but it could be a real good line. That is why I did it.

Why do you think the level of consistency hasn’t been there for Auston?

Berube: It is not just on one guy. I think our consistency has been up and down a lot this year. It bleeds through everybody on the team. I am not going to focus on one guy; it is not about one guy. It is about the team. Consistency is important in this league. If you look around the standings and how tight it is, you have to be consistent. We have to be better.

What do you make of the way Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, and Easton Cowan play together?

Berube: It goes back to camp. They had good chemistry. Cowboy just feeds off their energy. That line has a ton of energy; they skate, they work, and it is a good fit for Cowboy. He is a guy who can finish, make some plays, and produce for us down there, which is important.

It is Joe Bowen night on Tuesday night. Do you have a Bonsie story?

Berube: I don’t have any stories — I wasn’t around here too much — but I love the guy. I love it when he comes around, and we talk and chat. I am going to see him tomorrow morning; he’ll be at the rink. What a great career, and we’re very happy for him. We love him.

Chris Tanev was skating on a regular shift today. What is the prognosis for him?

Berube: It is his first practice — his first practice with contact — so we are going to need to see more and see where he is at. He is not playing tomorrow.

Could Tanev play before the Christmas break?

Berube: That is a good question. We have to see how he progresses and how he does, but it would be great. We’ll see.

It has been a long journey back for Tanev. What do you make of the process he’s gone through?

Berube: Well, it’s tough. He has worked extremely hard on his own. Our medical team has done a great job with him. He is taking it day by day. It is tough for a guy like that who has been around, wants to be involved, wants to play, and wants to help the team, but his attitude has been good about it all. He has worked hard when trying to prepare himself to get back.

What is Joseph Woll’s status? Is he a possibility for tomorrow?

Berube: Possible. What is the NFL term? Questionable? Doubtful? No, he did well today. There is a chance he could be ready. He had a good practice, and he feels good. I’ll sit down and talk to him. I haven’t talked to him yet.

How much would it help, knowing the workload Dennis Hildeby has been faced with? Do you think Hildeby can handle a good workload alongside Woll?

Berube: For sure, Dennis has had a heavy workload. [Woll’s return] would definitely help.

[Hildeby] has shown he can handle it. I think he did a great job for us. Going into the last game, if we limited a couple of things, he gave us a chance to win the game.

