“He’s stepped up for sure. We needed him [to be good], and he had a great performance again tonight.” – Cedric Paré on Vyacheslav Peksa

“We didn’t come out with much energy. We were kind of flat, for whatever reason. I thought we played 40 really good minutes, for the most part. [Peksa] kept us in it [first period], and I said [in the locker room], ‘Hey, the good news is we’re only down one.’” – John Gruden

It’s not a recipe for sustained success, but excellent goaltending in the first period kept the Toronto Marlies afloat in this 3-2 win over Cleveland. The Marlies began to take control in the final 40 and turned the game on its head with two quick goals. Managing a lengthy delay and a second game stoppage, the Marlies navigated their way to a much-needed victory over a divisional rival.

This was the Marles’ first regulation win at home against Cleveland since October 24, 2021.

First Period

Outside of one high-danger chance for Luca Del Bel Belluz, the opening ten minutes were short on quality scoring opportunities. The Monsters were the team in control, however, and began to exert themselves after a power play. Vyacheslav Peksa stepped up to the plate with two excellent saves on Jordan Dumais and Justin Pearson as the ice started to tilt in Cleveland’s direction.

Toronto killed off a second penalty but once again found their backs against the wall at even strength. Stanislav Svozil and Riley Bezeau were robbed from the slot as the shot count ramped up in the Monsters’ favour.

On a rare offensive foray, Toronto almost stole the lead with 2:20 remaining. Noah Chadwick’s point shot produced a rebound, but Cedric Paré could only send it through the blue paint.

The Monsters finally broke Peksa’s resolve with 61 seconds left in the opening frame. The netminder made a spectacular save to rob Pearson, reaching back to glove the puck away from danger. Sadly, the Monsters reacted quickest, and before Peksa could get reset himself, Bezeau roofed the puck to give Cleveland a deserved 1-0 lead.

Second Period

Peksa produced more heroics early in the middle frame. A double save on James Malatesta was a robbery, as the Russian goaltender continues to show encouraging signs that he’s finding a groove in the American League.

Thankfully, from Toronto’s perspective, Peksa was barely challenged for the remainder of the period as the Marlies found a consistent effort and brought the pressure to Cleveland.

Chas Sharpe sprung Alex Nylander with a tremendous outlet pass — showing he’s not only about a booming slapshot — but Nylander couldn’t solve Zach Sawchenko 1v1.

The Marlies stuck with the process and were rewarded with exactly six minutes remaining. Marc Jonstone carried the puck across the offensive blue line under pressure before pulling up on the left wall and finding Sharpe surging down the middle of the ice, where the defenseman looked set to fire a trademark slapshot. Sharpe faked it and sent a pass to his right, setting up Matthew Barbolini for a one-timer finish from the right circle.

Riding the momentum, Toronto drew a penalty and took the lead 46 seconds later. From a similar position to Barbolini, Bo Groulx rifled a one-timer past Sawchenko.

Cleveland’s timeout had the desired effect, generating a momentum swing. The Monsters fired six shots without reply in the final five minutes, although only one was a high-danger chance. Peksa stonewalled Roman Ahcna to keep the Marlies’ lead intact.

Third Period

As the players reentered the rink for the third period, the fire alarm activated, resulting in a 30-minute delay and an evacuation of the building. When play eventually resumed, Toronto struck inside two minutes.

Nylander’s deft reverse pass at the Cleveland blue line sent in Paré 1v1 against Svozil. The big centerman searched through his box of tricks and dangled his way past the Monsters’ blue-liner before beating Sawchenko through the five-hole.

A rookie mistake allowed Cleveland to pull back within one just 27 seconds later. Ahcan seized on a giveaway by Chadwick and fired a shot far side past Peksa from the slot.

It was a wild start to the period following a lengthy delay, but it didn’t affect Toronto. The Marlies managed the game well, allowing just one shot against in the subsequent 10 minutes.

The fire alarm sounded again at the midway mark. On this occasion, no evacuation was required, and the delay lasted only three minutes.

The third period was the lightest in terms of shot volume for Peksa. His best save of the frame ensured a regulation victory; Del Bel Belluz looked set to score from point-blank range with seven minutes remaining, but the Marlies goaltender made the initial save and also reacted quickly to prevent the puck from crossing the goal line behind him.

Despite a late flurry from the Monsters, the Marlies rarely looked in any real danger and secured a big two points that hoisted them to fourth in the North Division.

Post Game Notes

– Special teams and goaltending were the keys to victory in this one. The Marlies went 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. While his overall numbers remain unimpressive, Vyacheslav Peksa continues to give the Marlies a chance to win. The Russian netminder turned aside 29 shots, 11 of which were high-danger chances.

– With the secondary assist on the game-winning goal, Jacob Quillan extended his point streak (1G/4A) to four games.

– Sunday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Boyd

Paré – Quillan – Nylander

Barbolini – Haymes – Tverberg

Baddock – Johnstone – Valis

Defensemen

Smith – Benning

Chadwick – Sharpe

Prokop – Parsons

Goaltenders

Peksa

McClellan

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Monsters 2

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden