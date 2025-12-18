Ahead of Thursday’s game in Washington, head coach Craig Berube discussed shifting Easton Cowan onto the second line, whether Matthew Knies deserves a spot on Team USA for the Olympics, the message to Matias Maccelli amid the string of healthy scratches, and the challenge against the Capitals.

What kind of effort are you expecting from the team coming off the Chicago game?

Berube: A lot like the third period. We came in here last time and had the lead going into the third period. I thought we played a pretty good game until that point, but we let them come back on us and score a couple of goals in the third.

We’ll need to get to our game right away, come out on our toes, skate, attack, and play to our identity: get pucks deep right away, and go to work on that defense core over there, forcing them into bad puck plays. They’re a very good rush team with a very active D. We are going to have to be really good off the rush tonight defensively.

With Dennis Hildeby starting tonight, do you foresee running Joseph Woll and Hildeby in a tandem?

Berube: Not necessarily. With Woll coming back from injury and playing that game (vs. Chicago), we thought about starting him again tonight, but I think it is important that we make sure he is rested and ready to go for the next one.

What are you looking to see from Easton Cowan as he moves back to John Tavares’ line?

Berube: In the third period (vs. Chicago), I thought they created a lot more. Robertson has some speed on that line, and Easton as well. Easton is there to make plays. He found those guys a couple of times on a few plays. Hopefully, that line can find some chemistry and produce a little bit for us.

Dakota Joshua has turned a corner in his individual game. Why do you think that is?

Berube: I just think he has his feet underneath him a little bit more. We talked about how he was a little bit slow with overthinking things. When you come to a new team, you are trying to find some form of chemistry. He was probably just overthinking it.

He is just playing now. He’s doing a good job. He’s physical and is moving his feet better. That line has some chemistry, so I think that has really helped.

How seriously should Team USA consider Matthew Knies for the Olympic team?

Berube: Well, it is not my call. He is obviously in consideration, for sure. He is a really good player with size and strength. It’s up to whatever they decide in terms of what direction they go with the types of players, but I think he can be a complement to some of the skill and talent they have on the USA side. He is a guy who is going to forecheck hard, be a heavy player around the net, and be physical. He could be a real good player for them. Hopefully, it happens, but it is not my call.

It looked like you held a long conversation with Matias Maccelli at the morning skate.

Berube: Yeah, it was just about where he is at. We have to get him in soon. I’d like to, anyhow. He has been out long enough. There are different circumstances with him not playing, but we need him.

This guy is a good player, and he has been a good player before. He can be a good player again. The conversation was about what he needs to do to be a good player. My job is to get him in the lineup.

Are you sensing frustration from Maccelli at all?

Berube: No, not at all. He knows he has to be better, and he knows he can be better. He understands the whole situation very well. I don’t sense frustration from him.

The Capitals’ defensemen have a combined 86 points this season, second most in the league. How do you slow them down?

Berube: As I talked about, they’re a really good rush team. Their defensemen are very active and do a good job in the offensive zone. We have to forecheck them well tonight and slow them down. That will be a big key, and then we have to make sure we’re above them all night.

What stands out about your time with the Capitals organization?

Berube: More than anything, Dale Hunter and I were teammates for a long time here. I formed a great friendship with him. Coming in here, I wanted to kill him from my days in Philly, but we became good friends.

More than anything, there were a lot of great people I was able to work with and play for here — trainers, players. I made a lot of good friendships here and was here for a long time. The run we had to the Stanley Cup Finals that year was something I remember a lot of. It was a great run. I really enjoyed my time here.

How did you celebrate your birthday yesterday?

Berube: Low key, boys. We got together with the coaches and trainers at the hotel and had a nice meal. They treated me. It was great.

Morning Skate Lines – Dec. 18