Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 27-24-9.

On whether the team has quit:

No, I don’t believe that. I don’t worry about that.

On how the players can manufacture more pride in their game:

When I look at the game or show tape and go over things, there is a certain way we need to play the game. But I can’t give guys [points to head] or [points to heart]. They have to come with that. That is on them. They have to bring the heart and competitiveness that is needed. They have to bring that. They have to want to bring that. We can bring the Xs and Os. I can go in there and yell and scream at them all I want. That doesn’t do anything, either.

On the physical response later in the game:

A little late, but in saying that, we talked about having some pride, going out for the third period, and playing our asses off. But it is too late by then, almost. We came out and scored the first goal, and it kind of went the other way pretty quickly.

On the concern about the string of slow starts:

It is concerning, for sure. Really, it boils down to being simple and direct, which we are not right now. We want the easy ice, and there is no easy ice anywhere in any game. We end up not getting the puck out of our zone or not getting it deep. Being simple and direct as a team — we are not doing it right now. It is coming back the other way on us, and it is going in our net.

On the level of frustration that these issues remain at game #60:

After going on that trip and winning, I thought we’d see different results here coming out of the break. We haven’t. I have to figure it out with the guys here. That is my job.

On whether the players aren’t used to sitting on the outside looking in on a playoff spot:

It could play into it, for sure. There are all kinds of things that can play into it at this time of year, with the deadline and everything. Guys’ heads could be some place else. In saying that, those are all excuses. We can’t make excuses. Until guys decide to play the right way and play as a team, this is what you’ll get.

On whether it is surprising that a game against the Senators didn’t bring out more pride:

For sure. Big divisional game. They are in the same boat as us. Getting that first goal, I thought we were going to be getting going on our way in the game. But they charged, and we didn’t respond well enough.

On unsuccessfully challenging the 4-2 goal for offside: