“We weren’t consistent enough. We didn’t apply enough pressure in their zone. We are missing some key guys, but that’s no excuse. It should be a next-man-up mentality. “The most upsetting thing — and it should be for our players as well — is usually when we know we have to be good in the third period, when we’re down against a team we believe that we should beat, we’re pretty good. I thought our third period was our worst period. We weren’t ready to go. End of story. “Now is not the time to point fingers. We have a big game Sunday, and we’ll be ready to go.”

– John Gruden

A visibly annoyed John Gruden did not hold back in his brief post-game presser. After beating Laval, Chicago, and Cleveland in recent outings, this loss to a vanilla Manitoba team at a crucial point in the season was disappointing. Dennis Hildeby’s performance was under par and below his usual high standards, but the same could be said of most of the Marlies‘ lineup in this 3-2 defeat.

First Period

A low-event first period from both teams didn’t give the crowd much to cheer about.

The Marlies killed off the first penalty of the game, drew one themselves, and then negated it with another penalty. Dumb, costly penalties summed up Toronto’s performance in this game.

The Marlies‘ inability to clear the defensive zone ultimately led to the opening goal. Three botched clearance attempts allowed Manitoba to sustain some pressure, although they were mostly kept to the outside. Isaak Phillips scored from down low in the left circle on a bad-angle shot that Dennis Hildeby completely bungled.

To give the Marlies some credit, they responded with their best offensive shift of the period, and in hindsight, it was likely their best of the game. Henry Thrun scored with a shot through traffic as Borya Valis caused havoc in front. Cédric Paré and Cade Webber picked up the assists, while Ryan Tverberg’s efforts were also pivotal on the shift leading to the goal.

The Marlies dominated the final 76 seconds of the period but couldn’t find a way to take the lead.

Second Period

The momentum built at the end of the first period carried over into the start of the middle frame. The Marlies struck at the two-minute mark when Valis finished on a feed from Paré after good work in the neutral zone by Ben King.

Less than 60 seconds later, Toronto was back on the penalty kill. Was it a weak call? Yes. Should Benning have known better, with an official crew eager to whistle down plates at every chance? Probably yes.

The league’s worst power play scored via Brayden Yager. Hildeby will be disappointed with his effort on the goal despite a partial screen on the point shot.

Webber and Paré couldn’t bury shots from below the dots before a spell of traded chances off the rush. Noah Chadwick made a fantastic defensive play to spring a 2v1. Luke Haymes teed up Alex Nylander to his left, but Nylander — usually clinical in such situations — flubbed his shot.

Paré was the next man in the box for Toronto, but after his return to the ice, he redeemed himself by drawing a penalty despite breaking his stick. The Marlies’ power play mustered three shots on net but generated no high-danger chances as the period ended at 2-2.

Third Period

The Marlies trailed for almost 14 minutes and recorded just four shots in search of a tying goal.

Manitoba’s go-ahead goal came courtesy of a misplay from Blake Smith and a shot through traffic by Ashton Sautner. Hildeby couldn’t be blamed for that one, but he deserved better than the tepid response by the team in front of him.

The Marlies generated two chances of note to tie the game. King fired a shot into the crest of Domenic DiVincentiis after William Villenueve found him hovering above the hashmarks. Even when the team is struggling, Tverberg continues to find a way to drive offense; he surged down the right wing and sped around the net to tee up Nylander in the slot, but the goaltender made a comfortable save.

Any late comeback heroics were snuffed out by two frustrating penalties for different reasons. Brandon Baddock was hunting down an opponent in the offensive zone and was a little overzealous; some officials would have let it go, but as mentioned, this crew loved the sound of their whistles. That penalty came with four minutes remaining, and after five-on-five play resumed, Toronto pulled Hildeby with little success. With 30 seconds left, Thrun’s sloppy high-sticking penalty spelled the end of the game.

All in all, this was a game tape the Marlies will want to burn.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies went 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The loss breaks a five-game point streak, and Toronto continues to struggle on the road this season (13-12-5).

– Borya Valis scored to break an eight-game goalless streak. It was the rookie forward’s 11th of the season and his 20th point in his 46th game.

– With Bo Groulx sitting this game out, Matthew Barbolini was promoted to the top line. He fared well despite receiving little support from his two veteran linemates. As mentioned in this space, he’s a plug-and-play type player and has been underratedly productive (fourth on the team in five-on-five scoring with 21 points).

– John Gruden on Dennis Hildeby‘s performance (23 saves on 26 shots): “We didn’t get any big saves, but he’s been there for us all year, and he’s a world-class goalie, so everyone has nights like that. That’s why our players have to be there for him and recognize that. We let one go.”

– Injury Updates: Travis Boyd — lower body, long term; Reese Johnson –upper body, day-to-day; Marshall Rifai — lower body, week-to-week.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Barbolini – Shaw – Lettieri

Nylander- Haymes – Tverberg

King – Paré – Valis

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Baddock

Defensemen

Webber – Thrun

Chadwick – Benning

Smith – Villenueve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Game Highlights: Moose 3 vs. Marlies 2