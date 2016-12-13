Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks – Game #28 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-5, 25th in NHL) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-11-1, 15th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: TSN4

Game Day Notes

– The defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks appear to be working their way out of a Stanley Cup Final hangover, entering the game winners of seven of their last ten after starting the season 9-8-1. After a sluggish start offensively, the Sharks have improved to 2.7 goals per game in their last 10. If their 5v5 shooting percentage continues to rebound (currently 6.7%, 22nd in the NHL), the Sharks should ascend up the league table. They’re giving up just 2.18 goals per game (5th in the NHL) and 26.3 shots per game (2nd), and have conceded just 19 goals in their last 10 games.

– With the addition of Mikkel Boedker up front and David Schlemko on the backend, the Sharks feel they’re a deeper and faster team than they were last season. They will pose a significant challenge for the Leafs as far as their zone exits. An interesting data dump by SportsLogIQ revealed that the Leafs have struggled to move the puck out of their zone with possession — their 20.7% dump-out rate is the sixth highest in the league. The Sharks are eighth in possession (52.1 CF%) with one of the league’s best shot differentials and thrive on a heavy forecheck. “[The Sharks] play a simple, direct, straight-ahead forecheck, grind-type game,” said Babcock today after the morning skate. “We’re going to have to keep them off our D.”

“We’re a hard team to play against because we have a combination of skill, speed and being hard and heavy,” said Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer.

– One of the areas holding the Sharks back offensively is their powerplay away from home, which is clicking at just 8.3% (28th in the NHL). That contrasts markedly with their man-advantage success at home (25.5%, third in the league).

– After back-to-back six-goal games in mid-November, the Leafs have experienced a bit of a return to Earth offensively on home ice in the past three weeks; they’ve scored eight goals over their last four games at the ACC. That said, the Leafs are coming off a game in which threw everything but the kitchen sink at Colorado’s Semyon Varlamov, dominating in shots, shot attempts and scoring chances despite a 3-1 loss. Toronto set an NHL season-high for shot attempts in a game (99) to go along with 52 shots on goal (a team season-high) against the Avalanche.

– The trio of Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski will pose a significant matchup challenge for the line of Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown; the Sharks’ top line has owned 59.29% of shot attempts and 67% of goals in 145 even strength minutes together. Pavelski’s recorded 11 points in his last 12, while Joe Thornton has five points in his last four after a bit of a slow start offensively (13 points in 24 games).

– No lineup changes are expected for the Leafs from their Sunday night loss versus Colorado. Mike Babcock confirmed that Martin Marincin will not be available for the next little while after sustaining an injury versus Boston.

Matchup Stats

Overall Stats SJ Tor Points 33 27 Record % 0.589 0.5 Home Winning % 0.714 0.615 Away Winning % 0.464 0.393 Shootout Winning % 0 0 Goal Differential Per Game 0.25 -0.07 Shot Differential Per Game 4.32 1 Hits Per Game 20.2 25.8 PIM Per Game 7.3 10.9 Opponent PIM Per Game 7.9 12.3 Goals Per Game 2.43 2.93 Even Strength Goals Per Game 1.82 2.33 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.54 0.56 Shots Per Game 30.6 33 Shots Per Goal 12.6 11.3 Team Shooting % 0.079 0.089 Power Play % 0.183 Goals Against Per Game 2.18 3 ES Goals Against Per Game 1.64 2.41 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.46 0.48 Shots Against Per Game 26.29 32 Shots Against Per Goal 12.07 10.67 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.083 0.094 Penalty Kill % 0.814 0.84 Save % 0.917 0.906 Goals Against Average 2.17 2.97 Shutouts 2 0 Opponent Save % 0.921 0.911 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.42 2.89 Opponent Shutouts 3 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado

Injured: Martin Marincin



Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Antoine Bibeau

San Jose Sharks Projected Lines

Forwards

Patrick Marleau – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski

Joonas Donskoi – Logan Couture – Joel Ward

Kevin Labanc – Chris Tierney – Mikkel Boedker

Matthew Nieto – Tommy Wingels – Melker Karlsson

Defencemen

Paul Martin – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun

Brenden Dillon – David Schlemko

Starter: Martin Jones (Confirmed)

Backup: Aaron Dell

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock’s Media Address