After Wednesday’s practice, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed Craig Berube’s dismissal, his interest in the Leafs’ job, and the challenge in the third round against Cleveland.

What was your reaction to the news about Craig Berube’s dismissal?

Gruden: It is unfortunate. It is part of the business. He was great to work with, in the experience that we had with him. He was great to work with for our staff. He was always there for us. Again, he is a great hockey coach.

What stood out about his coaching that makes him a great coach?

Gruden: I wasn’t around. The proof is there. He is a winner. Two years ago, they had some success. Again, that is part of the business. I was part of it in New York. It is just the way it goes, and it is unfortunate, but he was outstanding to work with.

How did you find out the news?

Gruden: I just found out when I came off the ice. It is unfortunate. Again, we are just focused on Cleveland and getting ready for a big series.

Is it tough when there is so much going on off the ice as you try to put a playoff run together?

Gruden: At the end of the day, it’s a sanctuary for us, for our job, and for the players. We get to still go on the ice, do what we all love to do, and be excited about it. It is not a distraction whatsoever.

Have you had a chance to meet with John Chayka yet?

Gruden: No, just by text. He probably has a lot on his plate. He is letting us do (our thing). He sent out a couple of texts, though, congratulating us.

There is now a coaching vacancy with the Leafs. How prepared do you feel you are to be a head coach in the NHL one day?

Gruden: That is not part of my aspiration right now. Of course, I coach because I love it. I’ve always coached because I love it. It has put me in this very fortunate situation. I am just really happy to be here and coaching this remarkable group in our locker room.

Again, the players can make the coach look really good. They’re doing that for us right now as a staff.

Dakota Mermis said the Laval series was very emotional. How do you recapture that now, moving on to the next round?

Gruden: Yeah, that is a good point. We don’t want to fall into this track-meet type of game with them. We have to bring a little bit of what we did against Laval. We didn’t shy away from the physicality. They tried to bully us a little bit, and our guys had no problems sticking up for [each other] and playing in those tough areas. We have to make sure we bring a little bit of that still to Cleveland, make sure we are dictating the tempo, and are doing all of the right things to give us the best chance to win hockey games.

What did you think of Dakota Mermis grabbing the beer off the ice and pretending to chug it?

Gruden: I got a few texts, and so did he. He said he has gotten more texts about that than at any other time. It was just one of those spur-of-the-moment things. It was actually kind of brilliant. I don’t think he really thought of it; it just happened naturally. Again, it is all good.

What are your thoughts on the differences between Laval and Cleveland?

Gruden: It is a good question. [Cleveland] is quick. They have four lines. They’re a four-line team, very similar to Laval. They’re quicker, probably, and maybe not as big and physical, but still, they play extremely hard. They’re a good hockey team. They’ve continued to get better since the arrival of Brendan Gaunce and Zach Aston-Reese. Those are two good veteran players who have stabilized the front end there. They’ve had a pretty good record ever since they showed up.

How did you like the team’s practice ahead of heading out on the road to Cleveland?

Gruden: We wanted to work on some things that Cleveland will do with their systems. We wanted to make sure we are prepared for it so that our guys aren’t surprised. I like our energy. The players continue to bring that energy every day. They’re excited about playing. We’re excited to get on the bus and go to Cleveland.