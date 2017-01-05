Pierre McGuire draws a Mario Lemieux parallel with Auston Matthews, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston sees playoffs in Leafs’ near future, Sam Kadri reflects on Nazem’s maturation, the Marlies bump their losing slump, and more in Thursday’s Leafs Links.

Leafs Links

Why the rapidly improving Maple Leafs are a good bet to make the playoffs (Sportsnet)

There is nothing to suggest that Mike Babcock’s group has reached this point by fluke. They remain on the positive side of the ledger in even-strength shot attempts, a shade ahead of teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning, and are an offensive juggernaut in a goal-starved league: Sitting second in shots per game, fifth in goals per game and second in amount of time spent leading.

Mirtle: The Maple Leafs aren’t losing because of their rookies (The Athletic)

it seems a little disingenuous to focus on youthful mistakes. The defensive errors we have witnessed the last few weeks haven’t been coming disproportionately from the Leafs youngest players, even as their coach heaps more responsibility on them. The reality is many of the veterans in this lineup aren’t world beaters. Many of them were on the crappy teams from the past few seasons. For Toronto to consistently beat teams like Washington, legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, they can’t play Komarov 21.5 minutes a night. Or Kadri more than 20. Or JVR and Bozak for 15 together. Or Matt Martin for any… and we haven’t gotten to the blueline yet.

Morgan Rielly brings joy to sick children (NHL.com)

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly visited The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to help bring joy to the patients and their families in Episode 3 of EPIX Presents Road to the NHL Outdoor Classics. “I think that when you get time off it’s important that you try to do stuff that you might not have time for during the season regularly and it’s my first Christmas here in Toronto,” Rielly said. “You get the day off, come make a difference and just have some fun with the kids.”

McGuire: Matthews cool under pressure like Mario Lemieux (TSN1050)

Pierre McGuire joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Maple Leafs blown leads, Auston Matthews, Canada vs Sweden, head coach Dominique Ducharme’s comments and the Blue Jackets win streak.

Nazem Kadri has ‘grown as a player and a person’ under Mike Babcock (National Post)

“As young player, I don’t know that I didn’t take things seriously, but it was not serious enough. My concern was to understand what I had to do to be successful, and I think I have that figured out.” Sam Kadri no longer wonders, as he makes the trip along the 401 to Toronto from the family’s home in London, what player he will see in his son that night. “We’re very proud and very blessed,” Sam Kadri said. “We are fortunate he is with this team. The way they are going right now, you’re going into every game thinking, ‘We can win this.’

Maple Leafs forward Connor Brown too modest (Toronto Sun)

Brown, who has 17 points in 37 games, agreed with the notion that he is finding his stride in the National Hockey League. As diligent a worker as Brown is, and not to mention skilled, he couldn’t help but bring linemate Auston Matthews into the conversation. “I think playing with 34 helps,” Brown said. “He creates a lot out there and I feel as if our line is jelling. We have a lot of O-zone time and it’s leading to points and offence.”

Game #32 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Manitoba Moose 2 (MLHS)

The Toronto Marlies’ struggling offense finally broke through on Wednesday night in Manitoba, snapping a four-game losing skid in the process. Toronto wasn’t able to dominate the play as they did Tuesday evening — partially due to penalty trouble in the first half of the game — but they stuck to their task throughout and got a much-needed result.