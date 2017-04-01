William Nylander named rookie of the month for the second time this season

William Nylander has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for the month of March — the second time he’s won the award this season.

The Leafs‘ eighth overall draft selection in 2014 was first named the rookie of the month after posting 11 points in October. At the time, he was the first Leaf skater to receive rookie of the month honours since Steve Sullivan, who won it following an 11-point month (14 games) during the 1996-97 season. Goaltender James Reimer was awarded rookie of the month when he first broke the league in 2012.

Since then, Auston Matthews was named the rookie of the month in December and Mitch Marner was given the nod in January. All told, Leafs rookies won the honour in four of the season’s seven months in 2016-17. Needless to say — like many of the other record-setting accomplishments by the Leafs’ rookie crop this season — that’s unprecedented in the history of the league. Zach Werenski (November) and Patrik Laine (February) are the only two non-Leafs to win the award this season.

It’s not as though there hasn’t been stiff competition for the Leafs rookies. In addition to the amazing seasons of Werenski and Laine, Carolina’s Sebastien Aho has 23 goals and is producing above a .60 point-per-game rate, as are Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk and Detroit’s Anthony Mantha.

Spanning from March 3rd against Anaheim to March 28th against Florida, Nylander broke the Leafs’ rookie record for consecutive points streak with points in 12 consecutive games — the fifth-longest NHL history. That included back-to-back multi-point games against Columbus and New Jersey on March 22 and 23. All told, he put up four goals and 14 points over his 12-game streak and 14 points in 14 games in the month of March.

Advertisement



While Laine has slowed down of late with just two points in his last nine games, Nylander had to fend off a late charge from teammate Auston Matthews, who is currently on a seven-game streak with eight points over that span. It was a strong month for NHL rookies in general, with Aho posting 13 points in 17 games, Jake Guentzel posting 11 in 12, Werenski putting up 10 in 16, Marner posting 10 in 14, and Nick Schmaltz recording 10 in 14.

Dating back to his hat trick against Boston, Nylander has 11 goals and 27 points in his last 27 games — 12th in the league since February 3rd.

Since breaking the league full-time on February 29, 2016, Nylander has 71 points in 91 games, which is tied for 42nd in the NHL. He’s one point behind Jonathan Toews, Corey Perry and Claude Giroux in that time, and ahead of names like Evgeny Kuznetsov, Logan Couture and Patrice Bergeron.