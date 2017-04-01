Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Game #77 Preview & Projected Lines

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs (37-24-15, 14th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-34-12, 25th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Joe Louis Arena
Watch: CBC

Game Day Quotes

Dylan Larkin:

“We know there are going to be a lot of Leafs fans here tonight, and they will be cocky because they are in right now and we’re not. It would be nice to give our fans something be happy about at the end of the night.”

Mike Babcock, on his last game at the Joe:

“You know, as much as the building makes it special, it’s the people that make it special. From Al Sobotka, who drives the Zamboni, to Leslie, who hands out the food, to Frankie, who brings the coaches the beer, to all the guys that did the cleaning, to the Illitch family and what they made so special. But the fans were fantastic and set a standard, expected a standard, expected a way to play, expected to be in the playoffs. It’s been an unbelievable building. Lots of fond memories, but it’s great what Mr. I is doing for the city of Detroit and rebuilding downtown.”

Jeff Blashill on playing his former boss:

“I love beating him. Then he has to buy the beers at the draft.”

More Mike Babcock on returning to the Joe for the last time:

“I’m excited to be back one more time, but I’m equally excited about where we are as an organization and everything we have a chance to accomplish this season.”

Matchup Stats

StatTorDet
Season Series3-0-00-2-1
Points8974
Record %0.5860.481
Home Winning %0.6350.457
Away Winning %0.5260.382
Shootout Winning %0.1111
Goal Differential Per Game0.24-0.58
Shot Differential Per Game-0.83-2.36
Hits Per Game23.919.9
PIM Per Game9.99
Opponent PIM Per Game9.99.5
Goals Per Game3.052.39
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.261.91
Power Play Goals Per Game0.710.45
Shots Per Game31.928.2
Shots Per Goal10.511.8
Team Shooting %0.0960.085
Power Play %0.2390.144
Goals Against Per Game2.822.97
ES Goals Against Per Game2.212.31
PP Goals Against Per Game0.540.55
Shots Against Per Game32.7830.6
Shots Against Per Goal11.6410.29
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0860.097
Penalty Kill %0.8280.813
Save %0.9140.903
Goals Against Average2.772.92
Shutouts54
Opponent Save %0.9040.915
Opponent Goals Against Average3.012.34
Opponent Shutouts28

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (31-15-14, 2.64, 0.919)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines

Forwards

Tomas Tatar – Henrik Zetterberg – Gustav Nyquist
Andreas Athanasiou – Dylan Larkin – Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm – Frans Nielsen – Riley Sheahan
Tomas Nosek – Ben Street – Drew Miller

Defencemen

Danny DeKeyser – Nick Jensen
Mike Green – Niklas Kronwall
Robbie Russo – Xavier Ouellet

Goaltenders

Starter: Jimmy Howard
Backup: Petr Mrazek

Injured: Jonathan Ericsson (wrist), Ryan Sproul (knee), Anthony Mantha (finger), Luke Glendening (ankle)

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: eight points (five goals, three assists) in last seven games
  • William Nylander: 14 points (four goals, ten assists) in last 14 games
  • Connor Brown: six points (three goals, three assists) in last six games
  • Frederik Andersen: 7-1-1 with a .939 save percentage in last 10 starts
  • Tomas Tatar: nine points (six goals, three assists) in last nine games
  • Henrik Zetterberg: nine points (two goals, seven assists) in last nine games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

