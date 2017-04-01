Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Game #77 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (37-24-15, 14th in NHL) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-34-12, 25th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Joe Louis Arena

Watch: CBC

Game Day Quotes

Dylan Larkin:

“We know there are going to be a lot of Leafs fans here tonight, and they will be cocky because they are in right now and we’re not. It would be nice to give our fans something be happy about at the end of the night.”

Mike Babcock, on his last game at the Joe:

“You know, as much as the building makes it special, it’s the people that make it special. From Al Sobotka, who drives the Zamboni, to Leslie, who hands out the food, to Frankie, who brings the coaches the beer, to all the guys that did the cleaning, to the Illitch family and what they made so special. But the fans were fantastic and set a standard, expected a standard, expected a way to play, expected to be in the playoffs. It’s been an unbelievable building. Lots of fond memories, but it’s great what Mr. I is doing for the city of Detroit and rebuilding downtown.”

Jeff Blashill on playing his former boss:

“I love beating him. Then he has to buy the beers at the draft.”

More Mike Babcock on returning to the Joe for the last time:

“I’m excited to be back one more time, but I’m equally excited about where we are as an organization and everything we have a chance to accomplish this season.”

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Tor Det Season Series 3-0-0 0-2-1 Points 89 74 Record % 0.586 0.481 Home Winning % 0.635 0.457 Away Winning % 0.526 0.382 Shootout Winning % 0.111 1 Goal Differential Per Game 0.24 -0.58 Shot Differential Per Game -0.83 -2.36 Hits Per Game 23.9 19.9 PIM Per Game 9.9 9 Opponent PIM Per Game 9.9 9.5 Goals Per Game 3.05 2.39 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.26 1.91 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.71 0.45 Shots Per Game 31.9 28.2 Shots Per Goal 10.5 11.8 Team Shooting % 0.096 0.085 Power Play % 0.239 0.144 Goals Against Per Game 2.82 2.97 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.21 2.31 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.54 0.55 Shots Against Per Game 32.78 30.6 Shots Against Per Goal 11.64 10.29 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.086 0.097 Penalty Kill % 0.828 0.813 Save % 0.914 0.903 Goals Against Average 2.77 2.92 Shutouts 5 4 Opponent Save % 0.904 0.915 Opponent Goals Against Average 3.01 2.34 Opponent Shutouts 2 8

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (31-15-14, 2.64, 0.919)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo

Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines

Forwards

Tomas Tatar – Henrik Zetterberg – Gustav Nyquist

Andreas Athanasiou – Dylan Larkin – Justin Abdelkader

Darren Helm – Frans Nielsen – Riley Sheahan

Tomas Nosek – Ben Street – Drew Miller

Defencemen

Danny DeKeyser – Nick Jensen

Mike Green – Niklas Kronwall

Robbie Russo – Xavier Ouellet

Goaltenders

Starter: Jimmy Howard

Backup: Petr Mrazek

Injured: Jonathan Ericsson (wrist), Ryan Sproul (knee), Anthony Mantha (finger), Luke Glendening (ankle)

Who’s Hot

Auston Matthews: eight points (five goals, three assists) in last seven games

eight points (five goals, three assists) in last seven games William Nylander: 14 points (four goals, ten assists) in last 14 games

14 points (four goals, ten assists) in last 14 games Connor Brown: six points (three goals, three assists) in last six games

six points (three goals, three assists) in last six games Frederik Andersen: 7-1-1 with a .939 save percentage in last 10 starts

7-1-1 with a .939 save percentage in last 10 starts Tomas Tatar: nine points (six goals, three assists) in last nine games

nine points (six goals, three assists) in last nine games Henrik Zetterberg: nine points (two goals, seven assists) in last nine games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock