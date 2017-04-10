Leafs Links: Sizing up the Capitals, 10 out of 10 ESPN writers pick Washington over Toronto

Playoff schedule, predictions, and previews for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series.

Leafs Links

Leafs Notebook – Getting Ready for Washington – April 10 (MLHS)

The key to the series at 5v5 might very well come down to the Bozak line forcing Trotz to pick his poison on who to match up against, possibly freeing up the Matthews line. What makes playing Washington so difficult is that — regardless of what forward line is drawn as a matchup — they can get away with matchup mistakes because their defense is seven deep. This is the toughest matchup in the East the Leafs could have drawn. It is hard to imagine them winning this series, but it will be a good experience to go up against the best regardless.

Leafs vs. Capitals – Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Schedule (MLHS)

The Capitals are also the team dealing with the highest pressure to win it all — having yet to advance past the second round in the Ovechkin era — and they’re now matched up against the team with the least to lose. Three losses in their last four aside, the Leafs’ record down the stretch suggests they are taking strides at the right time of year. They’ve got a good starting goalie (provided he’s healthy), excellent special teams, a deep forward group, and one of the best coaches in the league behind the bench. And they’re playing with house money.

Game #74 Review: Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Rochester Americans 3 (MLHS)

Toronto closed out their season series against the Rochester Americans, who had given them trouble throughout the year, in their last home game of the regular season at the Ricoh on Sunday. The win ensures Toronto will finish at least as high as second place in the North and edges them closer to the division title with two games left.

Leafs will try to become next big underdog to make big splash (Sportsnet)

“Well I think it’s a way different thing for our team,” Babcock said. “What happens, you have nerves when you win the Presidents’ Trophy and you’re playing a real good team in the first round. That’s when it’s a totally different program. “We’re so far away from that program, though. We’ve got two years left before that happens.” It was a not-so-subtle way of pointing out that Washington has a burden to carry into this best-of-seven while his kids attempt to fly as far as their talent and enthusiasm can take them. It’s a smart tone to set if you’re Babcock.