Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s series-clinching 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters in Game 5 of the North Division final.

On the feelings coming off another winner-takes-all playoff victory:

How can you not be excited about what just happened in those last five minutes? I do believe it started from the first five minutes. I thought we came out with the right mindset. We did a lot of good things. Of course, they will have their moments, but the resilience of our group, our ability to bend but not break, and never stray too far from the task at hand is such a credit to the guys, with the way they handled themselves on the bench, and the way they handled themselves when their backs were against the wall. I said it to them between the periods: “We bet on you guys if our backs are against the wall.” They performed. Man, how exciting was that? It was pretty special.

On Captain Logan Shaw stepping up with a huge tying goal in the third period:

It means a lot. This is Logan’s and my third year together. I believe he’s become a better all-around player and a better all-around leader. His leadership is second to none, with what he brings to those guys. He is another coach. The way he goes about his business and his demeanor — I can’t say enough good things about him. It’s pretty special. It’s huge. It’s fitting that he gets the game-tying goal, and then their line — with Lettieri and Cowboy — gets the game-winner. There is so much excitement. He’s been playing outstanding hockey.

On Vinni Lettieri’s clutch three-point game:

He is another competitor. He is a dangerous player when he is playing at his best. There are not many better in the league than him. He finds ways. Again, he is a highly competitive player. When he is hot, he is hot. And man, we needed him to be hot. He sure showed up at the right time for us tonight. Huge three points. Huge victory. Again, we wouldn’t be here without those guys, for sure.

On Artur Akhtyamov’s consistency throughout the series and importance in the Game 5 win:

I think the biggest moment was when they scored the power-play goal to go up 2-1. We were carrying a lot of the play, and then there were those last 10 minutes where they could’ve gone up two goals on a couple of breakdowns on our end. That was the difference, keeping it to only a one-goal deficit going into the third period. If we go down two, that would be extremely hard to come back against a really talented, good hockey team. That was the difference for me.

On Easton Cowan scoring the series winner with 11.5 seconds to go:

I jumped up and down just like everybody else did at first, and then my senses came. We still have 11 seconds, so let’s make sure we focus. They did a great job of executing. Mike Dyck had a plan in place if we were to win or lose the draw. They executed perfectly.

On the plan between now and the beginning of the Eastern Conference Final series against Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday:

We’re heading right to Wilkes-Barre. We have no time. We can’t go back and then come back again. We will enjoy this on the bus, and then we will get as much rest as we can tonight. We’ll look at some things, have a good practice Tuesday, and then we’ll be right back at it. We need to enjoy this, get our minds right, and re-charge leading into Wednesday.

Extended Game 5 Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Monsters 2