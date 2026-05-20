After Tuesday’s practice, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed splitting the two road games in Cleveland, areas for improvement for Game 3, Ben Danford’s first two playoff appearances, and the team’s strength in net.

Over the first two games of the series, it seemed like there were maybe 25 minutes of playing the way you wanted the team to play. What are you looking to change up ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday?

Gruden: For us, after watching it, we had a couple of good video days. There are a couple of adjustments we will have to make for us to be more prepared and ready for a team that is pretty predictable. They’re kind of dictating the pace of play. We want to make sure we flip that on them, especially on our home ice.

The players know exactly what we need to do. We had a couple of good reminders and one practice for us to make sure we’re ready. It is an important game. We all know that. We want to make sure they’re playing on their heels, and we are on our toes, for sure.

It’s a small sample size, but what has Ben Danford shown you through two games?

Gruden: He is not afraid of the moment. He steps right in. He has played some big games, whether it is World Juniors or the World Championships. He has been on that stage before. He has been around the group for a couple of training camps now. It is a little bit easier, coming in and knowing players.

He has gotten bigger, stronger, and a little bit quicker from what I remember. It is amazing how that changes so fast when you are only 18 years old. He has fit right in. You can see he is not afraid of the moment. I am sure, as he gets more confident, the consistency will come, the more he plays. He will actually make a big difference for us as we continue to move forward.

As a coach, you’re putting him into this moving train in the playoffs. What was the thought process there?

Gruden: We figured, with the way he skates against this team, the matchup favours him. They can skate extremely fast. Some may be a little more physical than others. I figured he wouldn’t be afraid of the moment.

So far, in the one game, we got the results we wanted. He is only going to get better and better as we go along. He fits in perfectly for right now.

Does it help that Danford knows the team, has been around it, and is also really good friends with Easton Cowan?

Gruden: It is always important for him to lean on someone who is in his age group. They’ve kind of come in together. It’s a valid point, and also, to play with the veteran defensemen is always important for a younger player to lean on. We have four really good ones in the lineup. It is nice for them to help him out along the way, as we support that as coaches as well.

How much do the changes at the top of the organization affect what’s happening down with the Marlies?

Gruden: There are moving parts, obviously, that we all have to adjust to, but we all have one focus. Our guys have been together all year. They’ve worked extremely hard. Our focus is our focus. Anything else… We don’t talk about it. It is there. They all know it is there. But this is kind of our safe haven where we can come, work as a group, and enjoy the moment. We have a really good group in that locker room.

A lot of these players are receiving crucial development opportunities by playing in these playoff games. How do you balance how much you throw at them, knowing that this is all new territory for them?

Gruden: It’s a great question, especially for guys who are coming from different systems and so forth. They’re in those positions because they have great character and great habits. They’re usually competitors. They stop and start. It has nothing to do with Xs and Os. It all has to do with being a good teammate and doing all of the right things that are necessary for a team to win.

What impresses you about your goaltenders? Both have come up big in the playoffs and have really fed off each other.

Gruden: We’ve said it from day one. We joke that we flip a coin as to who is going to start. At the end of the day, they’re both competitors. It is hard to score. It is a good thing to have. You cannot go wrong with a lot of depth on goaltending and defense. It is definitely a joy for us to have as a staff. They have been driving it for us, for sure.

Do you think the goalies have taken some inspiration from the recognition they’re getting from those on the outside who are watching these playoffs?

Gruden: It is great. They deserve it. It goes unnoticed sometimes, but it doesn’t go unnoticed with our team or our staff, for sure. It definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into games. Obviously, you saw the results after being down 2-0, after giving up those goals, and seeing them battle. It gives a little life to our players as well. We just want to make sure we can flip that around now, come Wednesday.

Have you decided on a goaltender for Game 3?

Gruden: I have not. We’ll hold that one off. We’ll talk as a staff, and then we’ll go from there. We can’t go wrong either way. Two unbelievable goaltenders.

Will you go 11 and 7 again?

Gruden: No, we will not. We will go 12 and 6.