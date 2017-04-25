Matt Martin on Mike Babcock: “We’ve bought into his system”

Matt Martin met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

How was this first year for you with the Maple Leafs?

Martin: It was enjoyable. I think we exceeded expectations as a team, but obviously, there is still a long way to go. We can go into this summer with some confidence but at the same time we’ve got some growing to do. Everyone in this room can improve and get better and I think next year is an important year for this hockey team.

Compared to other coaches, how is Mike Babcock different or how does he stand out in terms of what he brings to this team?

Martin: He just demands that everyone plays within the structure of the team. He is a pretty intense and passionate guy. He doesn’t give anyone any leeway. Whether you’re a superstar or a grinding player, he expects you to come to work every day, work hard, play hard, and play within the team concept. If you don’t do that, you’re going to hear about it. He’s a great coach and has had a lot of success in this league. I think we’ve kind of bought into his system. There were a lot of guys in here that were new to it, including myself. I think I can go into this summer knowing what to expect and how I need to play and I can work on things to improve my game as well.

Advertisement



You seem to take on the role of the protective big brother with Auston and Mitch. How did you enjoy doing that?

Martin: It was fun. I think that’s always been part of who I am as a player. I’m always willing to stand up for my teammates if need be. These guys were a lot of fun to play with. Just to see the growth in their game and how they all excelled in different ways but all excelled quickly… they’re all going to be great players for a long time.

It really showed this year how important it is to play four lines. Really, your line showed how important you were to this hockey club all season long.

Martin: I still think we can be a lot better. Like I said, it’s a new system for me. Everything is a culture shock in a lot of ways. Different practices. We never used to morning skate, but we always morning skate here. A lot of things for me to get used to, and I think going into this summer, there are things I can do myself and that everyone else in this room can do to improve and make ourselves better for next season.