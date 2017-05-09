The Marlies look to avoid a 0-3 hole against the Syracuse Crunch, Jake Dotchin suspended three games for his hit on Frederik Gauthier, Mike Babcock sits down with Darren Dreger, and more in the links.

Mike Babcock on Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Zaitsev, upcoming signings (MLHS)

“We’re going to do everything we can to improve your team, and we could use help both up front and on the back for sure. We’re going to see what is available. Our scouting staff, with Hunter and his crew there, have done an unbelievable job this year. We’ll announce here coming up some signings that will be important for our hockey club as well. We think we’re going in the right direction, but for me to be able to tell you what’s going to happen… I don’t know for sure. Lou wouldn’t know for sure, either. We’ll see what comes and we’ll try to be as prepared as we are to make the right deal at the right time.”

Matt Martin – 2016-17 Player Review (MLHS)

The Leafs fought a total of 25 times this season – tied for 13th in the NHL – with Martin contributing 13 of those bouts. What’s fascinating about that stat: In the past, Mike Babcock teams have been consistently at the bottom of the league in the fights category. Perhaps this speaks to Ken Holland’s vs. Lou Lamoriello’s philosophies about the role of fighting in the game; in Anaheim, Babcock’s teams fought a slightly below average amount. It certainly has something to do with team construction as well.

New Jersey Devils extend defenceman Viktor Loov — one year, $650,000 (PHT)

On Tuesday, the Devils announced they’ve re-upped with Loov on a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level. Loov, 24, was originally a Toronto draftee that joined the organization in ’14-15, following a few years playing pro in his native Sweden. He appeared in four big league contests for the Leafs, spending most of his time with the Marlies, before being dealt to New Jersey in February (in exchange for Sergey Kalinin).

Banged-up Ducks recall Sam Carrick for Game 7 (PHT)

Carrick, 25, could make both his Anaheim and Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 7. A former Toronto draftee, he appeared in 19 games for the Leafs before getting signed by Chicago, then flipped to the Ducks at this year’s trade deadline. He’s spent all of his time in San Diego, scoring 11 points in 15 regular season games, then registering another four in seven playoff contests.

McGuire: Oilers/Leafs on collision course to meet in SCF down the road (TSN)

NBC Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Naylor & Landsberg on TSN1050 to discuss the Predators win over the Blues that sees them get to their first ever conference finals, Sidney Crosby’s return from a concussion, the Oilers rout of the Ducks in Game 6 and more.

Dermott: Transitioning into a two-way threat in first pro season (TSN)

Toronto Marlies defenceman Travis Dermott joins Leafs Lunch on TSN1050 to talk about the jump from junior to pro hockey, his own style of play and similarities between the Marlies and the Leafs.

AHL suspends Jake Dotchin three games, Gauthier out months (Sportsnet)

Syracuse’s Jake Dotchin will miss his team’s next three games after a late hit on Toronto’s Frederik Gauthier. As a result, Dotchin will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of the Round 2 series vs. Toronto, and then either Game 5 or Game 1 of Round 3. The Crunch currently lead the series against Toronto 2-0. As for Gauthier, he will be out for the long-term and could miss as much as the next six months with a “lower-body injury.”

Marlies turn to Brett Findlay to fill in for injured Gauthier (PPP)

There is a connection between Findlay and team management that goes back many years. Findlay played for the Soo Greyhounds while Kyle Dubas was the GM, but notes he wasn’t gifted a roster spot on the team because of that. “I’ve known Kyle for a while. He’s given me a fair opportunity. That’s all you can ask [for].”

Senators shake up road routine ahead of Game 6 vs. Rangers (Sportsnet)

In returning to Madison Square Garden, where the New York Rangers have already handed them two decisive losses in this second-round series, the Sens shook up their whole routine leading into Game 6. An optional off-day skate rather than a full practice. No morning skate at all on Tuesday morning, save for goalie Craig Anderson and the Black Aces. They even took new locker stalls in the visiting dressing room.

Maple Leafs Prospect of the Year: 2016-17 (THW)

With the graduation of many of Toronto’s top prospects into the NHL, Kapanen now stands as the team’s top prospect heading into the 2017-18 season, where he will be given every opportunity to make the opening night lineup. As a very positive sign, Kapanen nearly doubled his AHL totals from his rookie year, and his brief showing with the Leafs was exponentially better.

