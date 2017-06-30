The Toronto Maple Leafs released their 2017 development camp roster on Friday.

57 players in total will attend the camp — an increase of 16 over last year’s camp –including 31 forwards, 20 defencemen, and six goalies.

Six of the Leafs‘ seven 2017 draft picks will be in attendance, including first round selection Timothy Liljegren, with only Vladislav Kara absent. It will also be the first development camp for Nikolai Chebykin, the team’s 2016 seventh-round pick out of Russia.

Not included on the list of attendees is centerman Dominic Toninato, the 2012 fifth round draft selection who just finished up his college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He will become an unrestricted free agent if he isn’t signed by August 15.

Also absent is Jack Walker, the team’s 2016 sixth-round pick who just finished his junior career in Victoria of the WHL. He is in the same boat as Adam Brooks, who was officially signed to his entry-level contract yesterday. If Walker didn’t receive a formal offer by June 1st, his rights no longer belong to the team, but he could be a candidate for an AHL deal.

Among the team’s unsigned prospects whose rights expired on June 1, Peterborough Petes winger Nikita Korostelev will attend the camp but former Kingston Frontenacs defenceman Stephen Desrocher will not be present; Desrocher will attend the Columbus Blue Jackets’ development camp in July instead.

Defenceman Jesper Lindgren, the team’s 2015 fourth round pick, attended last year’s camp but is not on the list for the 2017 camp. His rights belong to the team for up to four years (2019) as a draft selection out of Sweden. Lindgren has signed with HPK of the SM-Liiga for the upcoming season.

The camp opens on Thursday, July 6 for medicals before on-ice practice sessions start on Friday, July 7 at the MasterCard Centre.

2017 Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp Roster

2017 Draft

Pos. League Draft Position Liljegren, Timothy RD Rogle BK (SHL) / Timra IK (Allsvenskan) 2017 Draft (17th overall) Rasanen, Eemeli RD Kingston (OHL) 2017 Draft (59th overall) Scott, Ian G Prince Albert (WHL 2017 Draft (110th overall) Gordeev, Fedor LD Hamilton (OHL) / Flint (OHL) 2017 Draft (141st overall) McGregor, Ryan C/LW Sarnia (OHL) 2017 Draft (172nd overall) O'Connell, Ryan LD St. Andrew's College (CAHS) 2017 Draft (203rd overall)

2016 Draft

Pos. Team Draft Position Woll, Joseph G Boston College (H-East) 2016 Draft (62nd overall) Brooks, Adam LC Regina (WHL) 2016 Draft (92nd overall) Chebykin, Nikolai LW Moscow (KHL) / Balashikha (VHL) 2016 Draft (182nd overall) Bobylev, Vladimir LW/C Moscow (KHL) / Victoria (WHL) 2016 Draft (122nd overall) Greenway, J.D. LD Wisconsin (Big-10) 2016 Draft (72nd overall) Mattinen, Nicolas RD London (OHL) 2016 Draft (179th overall) Middleton, Keaton LD Saginaw (OHL) 2016 Draft (101st overall)

2015 Draft

Pos. Team Draft Position Bracco, Jeremy RW Kitchener (OHL) / Windsor (OHL) 2015 Draft (61st overall) Dzierkals, Martins LW Rouyn-Noranda (WHL) 2015 Draft (68th overall) Korostelev, Nikita* RW Sarnia (OHL / Peterborough) 2015 Draft (185th overall)

*rights no longer belong to the Leafs, attending as camp invitee

2014 Draft

Pos. Team Draft Position Joshua, Dakota LC Ohio State (Big-10) 2014 Draft (128th overall) Piccinich, J.J. RW London (OHL) 2014 Draft (103rd overall) Vesey, Nolan LW Maine (H-East) 2014 Draft (158th overall) Engvall, Pierre LW Mora IK (Swe-1)/Marlies (AHL) 2014 Draft (188th overall)