The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to a two-year contract worth $3 million AAV, Pierre Lebrun is reporting.

The 36-year-old played a key role for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their Cup run this past Spring, playing over 21 minutes a game on the right side next to Brian Dumoulin with heavy defensive zone starts against tough competition in key situations.

Over the past two regular seasons mostly spent in Carolina, Hainsey has averaged over 22 minutes a game, produced in the 15-20 point range, and posted a 50.8% CF (regular season only).

The Connecticut native has lost some mobility as he’s aged but remains a steady defenceman who can defend and move the puck, and he brings some size at 6’3, 210 pounds. He’s not the top-four right-handed solution of the future, but he can serve as a veteran stopgap and is capable of playing the right. As the Leafs‘ defensive depth chart stands today, it’s not hard to picture Hainsey sliding in next to a Morgan Rielly and playing some tough minutes for the team; that’s by no means an ideal scenario, as Hainsey is better slotted as a bottom-pair guy at this stage, but the Leafs were in a position where they had Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Carrick and not much else lined up down the right.

Hainsey’s time in Pittsburgh will have familiarized him with the Leafs fairly similar style of play (fast-paced, lots of stretch hockey), and he also played under Babcock disciple Bill Peters while in Carolina.

Hainsey will also take on a substantial penalty killing role for the team with defenceman Matt Hunwick signing elsewhere today; he’s averaged 2:53 a game in shorthanded situations since 2015, which is top-20 in the league among defencemen in that time.

Former Leaf Matt Hunwick signed in Pittsburgh — where he’s replacing Hainsey — on a three-year term worth $2.25 million. While two years of term on a 36-year-old whose skating has slowed down will raise some concern, the Hainsey option is preferable to the Leafs in the sense that it avoids tying money up in a veteran defenceman for the 2019-20 season, when Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner’s raises will kick in and Jake Gardiner will be due up for a new contract. Keeping the term at two years no doubt came at the price of some extra dollars on the AAV.