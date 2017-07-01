As first reported by Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s Anthony Petrielli , the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 36-year-old centerman Dominic Moore to a one-year contract worth $1 million, the club has confirmed.

Moore spent last season with the Boston Bruins organization, averaging 12:56 a game (including 1:58 game on the penalty kill), which is at the high-end in time-on-ice for a fourth-line center. He also scored 11 goals (highest since 2010-11) and 28 points in 82 games while winning 54.6% of his faceoffs this past season, which ranked 22nd in the league among players with a minimum of 500 draws taken.

Moore posted a team-low 47.9% CF in 2016-17 but that has as much to do with his deployment as anything; he was heavily leaned on by Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy for his draw-taking ability and defensive acumen in the defensive zone, where he started 40% of his shifts (highest on the team).

A veteran of 847 regular season games, Moore also brings 99 games of playoff experience to a young Leafs team, having played in two Conference Finals in Tampa Bay and Montreal in addition to a Cup Finals appearance with the Rangers in 2014. A quality third-line center in his prime, Moore has averaged just shy of 15 minutes a game in his career playoff appearances and at times played a shutdown role in key matchups in the postseason earlier in his career. Most recently, Moore played over 16 minutes a game in the Bruins’ first-round playoff series versus the Ottawa Senators.

The Thornhill, Ontario native will likely slot in on the Leafs‘ fourth line with some combination of Matt Martin, Nikita Soshnikov and Kasperi Kapanen on his wings to start the year.

Deadline acquisition Brian Boyle, the Leafs‘ fourth line center to end the season, has returned to the northeastern US — where he has family roots — on a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils worth $2.25 million per season. The Leafs reportedly did not submit a formal offer to Boyle, which likely means he had expressed a preference to return closer to home (he’s recently welcomed a newborn to the family) after the season ended.

Moore enjoyed his best ever NHL season offensively while he was a Leaf in 2008-09, tallying 12 goals and 41 points in 63 games before he was dealt at the deadline by Brian Burke to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

The most well-traveled player in the league, Moore has played for 10 different NHL teams over his career, including second tours of duty with the Rangers and now the Leafs. He’s remained very healthy late into his career, having played three consecutive 80+ game seasons from age 33-36.

Dominic Moore Conference Call

How does it feel to be back with the Maple Leafs?

Moore: It’s great, thank you. I couldn’t be more excited. It’s a super exciting opportunity to be part of an amazing group of players with an organization I have a lot of pride for and I can’t wait to get started.

What did you think of the team when you were watching them and playing against them this year?

Moore: It’s amazing. The way these guys play — the young players — the speed that Toronto plays the game, I think, impressed everyone. Playing against them, you really get a clear sense of that. That’s only obviously going to continue to improve. Looking at this team and being able to be a part of it and play a role on it was obviously something I was extremely excited to be able to do.

What have the last few days been like for you, figuring out where you might end up?

Moore: Well, I represent myself, so it’s a bit of a process. It’s probably different than what a lot of the other guys go through. For me, you try to seek out and hear out all the different opportunities that are available. There is obviously a ton of different factors that play into these decisions. I was appreciative of the interest that was there, and obviously, I was able to make the decision that I did and I was extremely happy about it. All of these different factors play in in terms of all of the different options on the table. To me, it was a clear choice and I couldn’t be more excited about it.

Was there one factor, in particular, you were looking for in your landing spot?

Moore: I don’t think I can single out one thing. It’s always a combination of things. But, obviously, there are a lot of things that I’m excited about. We’ve talked about the team and the way we can compete going forward with that group, and to be able to play a role and help a team in that situation is exciting. Obviously, the organization is first-rate and first-class and I have a lot of respect and belief in the people that are managing it and coaching it. To join that is exciting for me, and also it’s a team I grew up rooting for. There is a passion there for the team, as well, that is an important piece.

At this point in your career, how important is it for you to go into a situation where you have a serious chance of winning as a team?

Moore: It’s extremely important. Obviously, at this point in my career, that is one of the biggest factors. I believe very strongly that this team is poised to do some big things. I think that the mix of players that we have is tremendous. The coaching staff instilling the way that they play with the team speed and all of these things — hopefully, I can just add a little bit of what I do, and we’ll see what happens. It’s an exciting time.

When you’ve played for as many teams as you have, are some of them a blur? Do you remember anything about your last trip through Toronto?

Moore: [Laughs] I don’t know how to answer that one. Obviously, I have fond memories of wearing the blue and white in 2008-09. I think not all of it is a blur. Any player that looks at his career of 14 years — a lot of it is a blur, but there are things that stick out. Again, for me right now, I’m focused on the present and preparing the best I can to be the best player I can be and help the team in whatever way I can. That’s how I’ve always approached the game and that’s how I’m approaching it right now.