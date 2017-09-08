2017 17th overall selection Timothy Liljegren will make his unofficial debut in a Leafs sweater as the rookie tournament opens at Ricoh Colesium on Friday night (7:00 p.m. ET puck drop).

Liljegren, who sounds more likely than not to call the Ricoh his permanent home this season, is one of five 2017 draft picks taking part in their first competitive action in a Leaf sweater this weekend alongside Sarnia forward Ryan McGregor, Prince Albert goaltender Ian Scott, Kingston defenceman Eemeli Rasanen, and Flint defenceman Fedor Gordeev.

Liljegren is expected to skate on a pairing with 2016 fourth round pick Keaton Middleton of Saginaw.

A live stream can be found below.

2017 Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Tournament Lines vs. Montreal

Forwards
Grundstrom – Winquist – Bracco
Marchment – Dupuy – Korostelev
Dzierkals – Bobylev – Pospisil
Piccinich – McGregor – Coskey

Defencemen
Nielsen – Rasanen
Middleton – Liljegren
Duquette – Mattinen

Goalies
Kaskisuo
Scott

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Rookie Tournament Schedule

DateTimeEventTeam(s)
Friday, September 87 p.m.Game 1Montreal vs. Toronto
Saturday, September 97 p.m.Game 2Ottawa vs. Montreal
Sunday, September 104 p.m.Game 3Toronto vs. Ottawa

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Rookie Tournament Roster

NAMEPOS.2016-17 CLUB(S)ACQUIRED
Bobylev, VladimirFMoscow (KHL) / Victoria (WHL)2016 Draft (122 nd  overall)
Bracco, JeremyFKitchener (OHL) / Windsor (OHL)2015 Draft (61 st  overall)
Brooks, AdamFRegina (WHL)2016 Draft (92 nd  overall)
Coskey, Cole FSaginaw (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Dermott, TravisDToronto (AHL)2015 Draft (34th overall)
Duquette, Marc-OlivierDDrummondville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Dupuy, JeanFRochester (AHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Dzierkals, MartinsFRouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)2015 Draft (68 th  overall)
Gordeev, FedorDFlint (OHL) / Hamilton (OHL)2017 Draft (141st Overall)
Grundstrom, CarlFToronto (AHL) / Frolunda (SHL) 2016 Draft (57th Overall)
Kaskisuo, KasimirGToronto (AHL) / Orlando (ECHL) Signed to NHL Contract
Korostelev, NikitaFPeterborough (OHL) / Sarnia (OHL)2015 Draft (185th overall)
Liljegren, TimothyDRogel BK (SHL)2017 Draft (17th overall)
Lindberg, TobiasFToronto (AHL)Trade with OTT (2/9/16)
Marchment, Mason  FToronto (AHL) / Orlando (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Mattinen, NicolasDLondon (OHL)2016 Draft (179th overall)
McGregor, RyanFSarnia (OHL) 2017 Draft (172nd overall)  
Middleton, KeatonDSaginaw (OHL)2016 Draft (101st overall)
Moore, TrevorFToronto (AHL)Signed to NHL contract
Nielsen, AndrewDToronto (AHL)2015 Draft (65th overall)
 Piccinich, J.J. FLondon (OHL)2014 Draft (103 rd  overall)
Pospisil, KristianFSioux City (USHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Rasanen, EemeliDKingston (OHL)2017 Draft (59 th  overall)
Scott, IanGPrince Albert (WHL)2017 Draft (110 th  overall)
Smart, JonathanDKelowna (WHL) / Regina (WHL)Free Agent Invite
Timashov, DmytroFToronto (AHL)2015 Draft (125th overall)

Live Stream – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

