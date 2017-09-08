2017 17th overall selection Timothy Liljegren will make his unofficial debut in a Leafs sweater as the rookie tournament opens at Ricoh Colesium on Friday night (7:00 p.m. ET puck drop).

Liljegren, who sounds more likely than not to call the Ricoh his permanent home this season, is one of five 2017 draft picks taking part in their first competitive action in a Leaf sweater this weekend alongside Sarnia forward Ryan McGregor, Prince Albert goaltender Ian Scott, Kingston defenceman Eemeli Rasanen, and Flint defenceman Fedor Gordeev.

Liljegren is expected to skate on a pairing with 2016 fourth round pick Keaton Middleton of Saginaw.

A live stream can be found below.

2017 Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Tournament Lines vs. Montreal

Forwards

Grundstrom – Winquist – Bracco

Marchment – Dupuy – Korostelev

Dzierkals – Bobylev – Pospisil

Piccinich – McGregor – Coskey

Defencemen

Nielsen – Rasanen

Middleton – Liljegren

Duquette – Mattinen

Goalies

Kaskisuo

Scott

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Rookie Tournament Schedule

Date Time Event Team(s) Friday, September 8 7 p.m. Game 1 Montreal vs. Toronto Saturday, September 9 7 p.m. Game 2 Ottawa vs. Montreal Sunday, September 10 4 p.m. Game 3 Toronto vs. Ottawa

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 Rookie Tournament Roster

NAME POS. 2016-17 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED Bobylev, Vladimir F Moscow (KHL) / Victoria (WHL) 2016 Draft (122 nd overall) Bracco, Jeremy F Kitchener (OHL) / Windsor (OHL) 2015 Draft (61 st overall) Brooks, Adam F Regina (WHL) 2016 Draft (92 nd overall) Coskey, Cole F Saginaw (OHL) Free Agent Invite Dermott, Travis D Toronto (AHL) 2015 Draft (34th overall) Duquette, Marc-Olivier D Drummondville (QMJHL) Free Agent Invite Dupuy, Jean F Rochester (AHL) Signed to AHL Contract Dzierkals, Martins F Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 2015 Draft (68 th overall) Gordeev, Fedor D Flint (OHL) / Hamilton (OHL) 2017 Draft (141st Overall) Grundstrom, Carl F Toronto (AHL) / Frolunda (SHL) 2016 Draft (57th Overall) Kaskisuo, Kasimir G Toronto (AHL) / Orlando (ECHL) Signed to NHL Contract Korostelev, Nikita F Peterborough (OHL) / Sarnia (OHL) 2015 Draft (185th overall) Liljegren, Timothy D Rogel BK (SHL) 2017 Draft (17th overall) Lindberg, Tobias F Toronto (AHL) Trade with OTT (2/9/16) Marchment, Mason F Toronto (AHL) / Orlando (ECHL) Signed to AHL Contract Mattinen, Nicolas D London (OHL) 2016 Draft (179th overall) McGregor, Ryan F Sarnia (OHL) 2017 Draft (172nd overall) Middleton, Keaton D Saginaw (OHL) 2016 Draft (101st overall) Moore, Trevor F Toronto (AHL) Signed to NHL contract Nielsen, Andrew D Toronto (AHL) 2015 Draft (65th overall) Piccinich, J.J. F London (OHL) 2014 Draft (103 rd overall) Pospisil, Kristian F Sioux City (USHL) Signed to AHL Contract Rasanen, Eemeli D Kingston (OHL) 2017 Draft (59 th overall) Scott, Ian G Prince Albert (WHL) 2017 Draft (110 th overall) Smart, Jonathan D Kelowna (WHL) / Regina (WHL) Free Agent Invite Timashov, Dmytro F Toronto (AHL) 2015 Draft (125th overall)

Live Stream – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens