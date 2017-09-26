Mike Babcock met with the media after Tuesday’s practice, discussing:

Miro Aaltonen’s play in preseason and the fourth line center competition

Roman Polak’s status

Auston Matthews’ strides in his development

and more.

Three games in five days left. Is there an immediacy from the players here in camp in terms of what they want to get done to get through to Monday?

Babcock: Obviously, everyone is in a different situation. We’ve talked lots about it being an individual time of year. Do you want to be the first call up from the Marlies? Do you want more power play time, more penalty kill time? Do you want to be on the ice at 6 on 5, 5 on 6? Those things are all up for grabs. Obviously, only 20 guys get to play. 23 get to be on the team. That’s what this time is all about that. In saying that, it’s also preparing our team. We had good practices today. We’ll continue to have them as we prepare for October 4th.

To what extent is Aaltonen a player you thought you were getting when you signed him?

Babcock: There are two parts to that. Jim Paliafito identifies these guys, and then we help him recruit, but he does the recruiting. He showed up with Zaitsev last year, then he showed up with Borgman and Rosen and Aaltonen this year. It appears to me that he’s doing a real nice job. When he tells me it’s a player we need, I believe him and we get recruiting.

Why did you think he could be a fit in that role?

Babcock: We’re looking for a fourth line center. Is that going to be Fehr? Is that going to be Moore? Is that going to be Smith? Is that going to be him? I think he’s pretty greasy. I think he learns real fast. He’s got a good skill set. He looks like a good player. In saying that, you guys are getting ahead of the game here. Moore is playing tomorrow. Fehr is playing tomorrow. Someone else will get a chance the next day. We’ll see what happens.

With guys who have been around as long as those guys — Fehr, Moore — what are you looking for? What do you need to see in a camp?

Babcock: We just need to see them do what they’re capable of doing. They’ve been around a long time. They know. I know they’ve been around and I know they know how to play. I’m cognizant of that, too.

Auston gets a lot of credit for his offensive game, but what have you seen from him defensively the last two games?

Babcock: Just in general, he is a real improved player. His skating through the neutral zone from a year ago until now is night and day. His confidence without the puck, so he has the puck all the time, is way better. He’s just a much better player. The growth in your young guys goes so fast because confidence is the hardest part to get. But as they get going, and understand about the league, they get better quick.

Some of his teammates were describing it as a hunger to get better. What have you noticed about his attitude that allows him to…

Babcock: I don’t think it’s anything different than it has been. He’s been like that since we’ve known him. Now he is just in a position where he is an elite player. He’s pushing hard to get better and he’s trying — whether that be working with Belfry in the summer or working with his nutritionist or strength coach or working with other people — to get better. He’s all in the feedback. He takes the good, throws out the bad, and gets on with his day. When people are talking too much about him, he’s well-grounded and his parents keep him that way. He’s a good man to have on your team.

Is Roman progressing toward getting into a game?

Babcock: Yeah. I talked to Polie today. He’s not ready for tomorrow but he looks like he’s moving ahead.

Is it too early to say what kind of impact Marleau is having on the ice or in the locker room?

Babcock: Yeah, too early. But we brought him and Hainsey and Moore in here. We feel like we’re more talented than we were when we started last year. A large part of that is the kids we have. But there is a confidence, too. I said to the players, “As your talent base grows, your work ethic and preparation has to, too, if you want to have success.” To think you can skill your way around the rink — you can’t. You have to put your work first.

There were so many rookies last year that had great years. It’s not just Auston, William and Mitch. There’s Laine in Winnipeg, as well. Is it fair to assume that they’re all just going to take that next step forward? Or can we expect that some of them are going to step backwards?

Babcock: I don’t know the answer to that. To me, it’s real simple. If you put in the work in the summer, you usually have a good year the following year. If you don’t put the work in, it usually catches up to you. I think we’ve got some driven guys here on this club and they have put the work in. I can’t imagine them taking a step back.

Two years ago, we were talking about how there was going to be a lot of pain to come. Is it fair to say that the pain is over?

Babcock: I wouldn’t say that. I coached lots of good teams in Detroit. We had 128 or 124 points — fifth best of all time — and we lost in the first round of the playoffs. There are lots of things that can happen. There is no guaranteed success. You just try to keep getting better each day and good things happen. You just stay steady on the rudder. There is going to be lots of ups and downs. The sun is going to get up and we’re going to keep working.