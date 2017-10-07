Game Day Quotes

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault on adjustments after the loss to Colorado:

Give Colorado a lot of credit. Their D, as soon as we were touching them on the forecheck and they made a play, they were coming up the ice. It makes it tough to defend, but it’s one of the areas that we addressed a little bit. Against a real quick team like Toronto, with real quick forwards and quick Ds jumping up, we’re going to have to be very aware.

Vigneault on defending against Auston Matthews:

You talk about him, or yesterday it’s Duchene and MacKinnon. Those are all skilled, young players in this new era of kids that have got great skill, great speed, aren’t afraid to challenge you one on one. I think it’s more a team concept that comes into play — taking care of the puck, making sure you’re on the D side of your check, making sure you’re slowing down the opposition by taking your hands away on checks or skating in front of them, making their route a little bit longer. Any time you’re up against those elite players, we talked about them before the game and we’re very aware of them on the ice.

Mike Babcock on the challenge against the Rangers:

They’re real quick. I thought they were real quick yesterday off the rush. Their power play was real dangerous the other night. The games we played last year, I thought they real quick. Actually, we didn’t handle them very good. It’s a good opportunity for our team.

On the enthusiasm and energy for the team among the fan base ahead of tonight’s home opener:

Obviously, it’s much different than when I arrived three years ago as far as the energy, but I think the passion for the team has always been the same. I was just riding around the park and the guy driving the security cart [said], “Yeah, we believe! We believe!” I was just glad he didn’t run me over when he told me that.

On rotating in different options next to Connor Carrick:

We just think Carrick is a right-hand shot, he’s been good with for us. He gets the puck to the net. He initiates the breakout well. He’s been good. Those other guys are in a tryout process and we’re trying to figure it out. I don’t know who is ahead; I just know I don’t want any of them being #7 and sitting out. We’ve got to figure that process out over ten games, and we’ll figure that out.

Dominic Moore on facing his former team:

I think it starts with Henrik Lundqvist. He’s been a hallmark of their team every year. To have that backstop like that is huge. They’ve always been a team that prides itself on transition and speed, and they play that game well. It’s brought them success.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Overall Stats NYR Tor Points 102 95 Record % .622 .579 Home Winning % .550 .598 Away Winning % .667 .550 Shootout Winning % 0.429 0.111 Goal Differential Per Game 0.45 0.2 Shot Differential Per Game -0.33 -0.68 Hits Per Game 20.9 23.6 PIM Per Game 7.2 9.7 Opponent PIM Per Game 8.3 10 Goals Per Game 3.09 3.05 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.4 2.27 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.57 0.71 Shots Per Game 29.7 31.9 Shots Per Goal 9.6 10.5 Team Shooting % 10.4 9.6 Power Play % 20.2 23.8 Goals Against Per Game 2.63 2.85 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.02 2.23 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.55 0.54 Shots Against Per Game 30.06 32.6 Shots Against Per Goal 11.41 11.42 Opp. Team Shooting % 8.8 8.8 Penalty Kill % 79.8 82.5 Save % .912 .913 Goals Against Average 2.61 2.81 Shutouts 7 5 Opponent Save % .896 .905 Opponent Goals Against Average 3.05 3 Opponent Shutouts 3 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

JvR – Bozak – Marner

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

Martin – Moore – Brown

Scratched: Leivo, Fehr

Defencemen

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Rielly – Hainsey

Rosen – Carrick

Scratched: Borgman

Goalies

Andersen (S)

McElhinney

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Kreider – Zibanejad – Buchnevich

Nash – Chytil – Zuccarello

Grabner – Hayes – Miller

Vesey – Desharnais – Carey

Defence

McDonagh – Shattenkirk

Skjei – Smith

Staal – DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Lundqvist (S)

Pavelec