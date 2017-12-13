Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 4-2 loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

On the team giving up a 2-1 lead in the third period:

I didn’t like the third. To me, we gifted two goals. The one tough play with the goalie touch [before] the goal. And then the play there where they come in. We’re above those people. To me, you can’t do that. I thought we were set up pretty good, to be honest with you. I thought they worked hard and I thought they moved the puck, but I thought we were in a real good situation. In the end, we didn’t execute on things we normally execute on to win. That’s on us. Two good points for them, but I really thought we let this slip. You’ve got your one for sure, if not two.

On the team’s lack of push in the third period with the lead:

That wasn’t our plan. That’s not what we talked about. But we stopped pushing for sure. Even then, I thought we were in a great spot. Like I said, we had the goalie exchange and then it went off somebody in our zone and ended up in our net. Then, the other one is just [about] being above your guy coming back. It’s so simple. Even with that, I still thought we were in a good spot to get a point or two points. We just didn’t execute. We’ve got to do a better job.

On what upset him about the 1-0 Flyers goal off of the faceoff loss: