Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Wells Fargo Center | TV: TSN4 | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the Philadelphia Flyers’ recent play:

They went through a stretch there where it didn’t go as good for them. They’re playing hard, they’re above the puck, and they make it hard on you. If we remember the game last time, they had four 2-on-1s and they lit us up in our own building. They were better.

Babcock on his team’s performance level lately:

We need to better than we’ve been. We feel we can be much more competitive than we’ve been and way harder to play against, so this is a good opportunity here for us here on the road. We play a good Philly team tonight. It should be fun.

Babcock on if Matthew’s went through concussion protocol after the collision in Saturday’s game:

Well, I don’t know exactly what happened there. But I didn’t know he has a concussion. I didn’t know [shrugs].

James van Riemsdyk on the absence of Auston Matthews from the lineup:

He’s a huge part of our team, and you can’t really replace what he brings to the table. You try to do some things maybe a little differently team-wise and we’ve got to make sure our details are good and we’re not giving anything up for free. But I think our team has a lot of good depth and in situations like this it is pretty apparent. We have guys that can slot into different slots because of all of the depth that we have.

JVR on the team’s ability to win one-goal games of late:

I think we’ve shown that we can play in those tight-checking, low-scoring games. Those are the types of games we need to know how to play in if you want to have success in the spring.

Connor Brown on the challenge presented by the Flyers, who beat the Leafs 4-2 in late October:

They got three straight [wins] as well, so it will be a good test for us. They’re playing good defensively and they’re waiting for us to make mistakes to counter attack. We’ve got to take care of the puck tonight.

Matchup Stats

TOR PHI Record 20-10-1 11-11-7 GF/g 3.35 (5th) 2.86 (20th) GA/g 2.80 (9th) 2.89 (14th) PP% 21.3% (6th)

19.1% (16th) PK% 81.8% (15th) 72.2% (27th) Shots/g 30.6 (21st) 31.8 (14th) Shots Against/g 34.3 (29th) 31.8 (15th) 5v5 CF% 49.6% (17th) 48.6% (21st) 5v5 SV% .930 (6th) .938 (2nd) 5v5 SH% 10.0% (1st) 7.9% (15th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Komarov – Kadri – Nylander

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Marner

Hyman – Marleau – Brown

Martin – Moore – Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Borgman – Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Carrick, Kapanen

Injured: Matthews, Soshnikov

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Giroux – Couturier – Simmonds

Raffl – Filppula – Vorachek

Weal – Patrick – Weise

Leier– Laughton– Konecny

Defencemen

Provorov– MacDonald

Gostisbehere – Hagg

Sanheim – Morin

Goaltenders

Elliot

Boucher

Injured: Manning, Neuvirth