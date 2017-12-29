Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 7-4 win in Arizona on Thursday night.

On the result:

I liked the fact that we won. I didn’t think it was a high-level game. They played last night and we weren’t even close to what we are capable of being. We scored. We didn’t defend very well or take care of the puck. But it’s a good win for us, and obviously, it’s a big road trip for us. We’ve had a real grind on the road and we’d like to finish the trip off right. Big game for us tomorrow.

On the seriousness of Nazem Kadri’s injury:

I don’t think serious. We thought he was coming right back and then they just decided. That’s what they get paid to do. I haven’t gone in and talked to them at all. I’ll know more after the flight, but they sure sounded like he was playing tomorrow.

On whether Kadri could be ready for the game versus Colorado on Friday:

I think that’s the plan at this point. This is what I should say: I don’t have a clue what’s going on. How about we find out tomorrow? How’s that?

On whether it was a typical “first game back after Christmas”:

The game was going our way at 3-0. We were in the driver’s seat and we stopped playing. We had outshot them 11-2, we were playing good. Suddenly they outshot us 11-0 and the game is going in the wrong direction. That is on us. We have to do a better job. Guys know that, too. We got a win here tonight. It’s always nice for guys to score goals. That’s positive as well. We made lots of good plays. We just didn’t play very well without it.

On Auston Matthews’ performance in his hometown game: