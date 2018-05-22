Report: Lou Lamoriello Long Island Bound, Clarity to come in the next few days on Mark Hunter’s future

Arthur Staples reported on Monday that one of the worst kept secrets in hockey over the last couple of weeks, Lou Lamoriello’s imminent departure for Long Island, will be announced in the next couple of days.

When the news broke that Lamoriello wouldn’t return as GM two weeks ago, you couldn’t listen to the press conference and come away with an impression other than that Lamoriello had one foot out of the door. The answers were awkward and terse all the way through, from Brendan Shanahan and Lamoriello alike.

We also knew that Lou being relegated to a less hands-on role in the Devils front office was the reason why he was enticed by the Leafs job in the first place. Three years later, after Lamoriello proved he still had the guile and hunger to be an NHL GM in Toronto, he was back in the same situation, this time with Kyle Dubas replacing him just as Ray Shero had in New Jersey three years earlier.

Once another (massive) challenge came calling on the Island – and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside his son, Chris – off Lou went. For a shot-caller of his pride and resume, none of this is at all surprising.

It’s official now that Shanahan couldn’t successfully keep the band together for at least another year, as Mike Babcock had hoped. It never seemed likely once the initial news was announced of Lamoriello’s removal from the GM’s seat.

From Dubas’ perspective, he stated after he was announced the 17th GM in the history of the hockey club that he would’ve loved for Lamoriello to stay on in the senior advisory role. He told the media how, after their relationship started off distant in Dubas’ first year under Lou, it grew much stronger in the two subsequent years.

But one has to assume there had to be a thought in the back of Dubas’ mind that having Lou in the background would’ve been awkward for him on some level. It’s a massive shadow to work in — not only because of the age and experience gap and Lamoriello’s known desire to continue in the GM’s role, but also knowing Babcock’s affinity for Lamoriello and the distinct possibility the head coach would’ve leaned on Lamoriello heavily.

What’s interesting now is whether Lamoriello is the only front-office person of significance leaving this summer, and who might be arriving in turn. There is the matter of Dubas’ previous job, and of Mark Hunter’s current job if he isn’t long for Toronto. According to Elliotte Friedman, as of Monday night, news is expected on the Hunter front in the next few days. What of the team of scouts Hunter has brought on board since his arrival in 2014?

Those are just a few on the long list of questions facing Shanahan and Dubas in what has already been a fascinating, transformative offseason in the Leafs front office.

Leafs Links

Exclusive: Lamoriello will be hired to run Islanders’ hockey ops (The Athletic)

Arthur Staples breaks the news that Lamoriello’s set to leave to the Island, and also confirms that Lamoriello has met with John Tavares’ camp already.

The meeting with Tavares last week was a clear sign that Islanders co-owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky are still heavily invested in keeping their star and captain. Putting Lamoriello, a three-time Stanley Cup winner during his historic tenure with the Devils, at the top of the front office adds a level of credibility that can only help the team’s chances of retaining Tavares, who has been craving that sort of respectability for the organization. Lamoriello hasn’t yet been announced to be leaving the Leafs, where he had a contract as a senior advisor, but clearly Toronto president Brendan Shanahan had no intention to force Lamoriello to stay on.

OverDrive – May 21, 2018 – Hour 1 (TSN1050)

Scott MacArthur and Bruce Arthur discuss the report of Lou Lamoriello being hired by the Islanders in the first hour on Monday’s Overdrive.

Ex-Leafs GM Lamoriello leaves for hockey ops job in Long Island (Toronto Sun)

Lance Hornby wonders if Dubas will look to bring in help and whether Brendan Shanahan could take on more responsibility on the player personnel side of things.

Sparks, Aaltonen the heroes as Marlies take 2-0 series lead over Lehigh (MLHS)

On the back of a great performance from Garret Sparks and late goals from Carl Grundstrom and Miro Aaltonen, the Marlies got a huge Game 2 win to head back to Pennsylvania for three straight road games up 2-0 in the series.

Friedman: Clarity to come in next few days on Mark Hunter’s future

