In Episode 2 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, the guys discuss the story of breaking the John Tavares signing, get into their initial thoughts on the Tavares addition, discuss other FA news and rumours, and much more.
Episode 2 Overview
- The story behind Anthony Petrelli and MLHS breaking the John Tavares signing (0:35)
- Initial thoughts on the John Tavares signing (11:15)
- Where John Tavares fits in the lineup & on the power play (20:00)
- Thoughts & some inside info on a potential Matt Martin trade and the Leafs‘ interest in defenseman Calvin de Haan (30:00)
- Thoughts on the departures of Leo Komarov, James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Roman Polak (41:05)
- Thoughts on the captaincy and whether John Tavares is going to wear the C sooner than later (55:00)
- Quick thoughts on the cap situation moving forward
Subscribe and Listen to the episode on iTunes by clicking the link below!
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/maple-leafs-hotstove/id841681245
Recorded: July 2nd, 2018
Loading...