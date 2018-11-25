Saturday Headlines: Deal close, six-year contract still in play for William Nylander

By
MLHS Staff
-
0
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 22: Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle for a loose puck during the first period of a game on March 22, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

A week out from the December 1st deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander are said to be inching closer to a resolution on the longest-lasting RFA contract negotiation in the cap era.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Headlines segment on the Saturday night broadcast that the two sides are believed to be within $500,000 of one another: “On the five-yard line and they just need to punch it over.”

Chris Johnston: This is where we think things are at. It is interesting that a six-year deal, even at this late stage with next Saturday’s deadline looming, remains a term that is possible for this deal. It doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a six-year deal, but that conversation is going. I believe that the Nylander side would accept something around $6.9 million, maybe a little bit above, a little shade below $7 million. The Leafs have not yet got to that point, but they are believed to be rather close. It was sort of thought it would have to be a shorter deal to get this done at the late stages, but it could come out of this that, after 50+ days into the season, the Leafs get this guy under contract for the first year of his unrestricted free agency.

Elliotte Friedman: I think they are within about half a million dollars with each other. Now it is just a matter of — they both feel they’ve come a long way. How do you punch the ball over from the five-yard line?

The focus has remained fixed on a long-term resolution — said to be the desire of both the Nylander camp and the Leafs camp — with Kyle Dubas fully aware that bridging Nylander for two-to-three years would put the club a situation where their cap squeeze is setting at the same time that Nylander is due up for a third contract while armed with arbitration rights. As painful as this process has been now as we approach December 1, if it’s the trade-off that gets Nylander in at a number the Leafs can make work in their cap projections for the next six years, it’ll be a big win for the club.

A six-year contract would include one year of Nylander’s UFA eligibility. The two sides have until December 1st at 5 p.m. EST to sign on the dotted line.

Previous articleMason Marchment scores another OT winner in Toronto Marlies victory over Cleveland
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR