Alec Brownscombe on TSN1200: William Nylander not necessarily getting bad advice from father, agent

Alec on Nylander’s hesitance to sign at an overly team-friendly number on a long-term deal:

I know I said last week that there is equal blame [between the two sides] — that might’ve been the wrong phrasing a little bit. I was just more saying this isn’t a one-sided thing. I think both sides are mostly acting logically in how they’re approaching this and it’s just a tough situation.

I know a lot of people say he is getting bad advice from his agent and his father for it to get to this point. It’s easy to say that on the outside, but if you look at the conditions as they are and try to put yourself inside him and his agent and his father’s frame of mind here…

They actually kind of look smarter two months into this for me more than the opposite. I know that might raise some eyebrows to say. But Marner has absolutely gone off this year. Morgan Rielly has absolutely gone off. You could say now he looks more expendable than ever and has less leverage with Kasperi Kapanen’s emergence and I see that angle, but if you’re Nylander and the club has been pushing a long-term deal hard with you — which is the indication… The Leafs are trying to avoid a bridge here at all costs because of their fear of what happens in a couple season when he’s got arbitration rights and more leverage as far as the body of work.

But you’re looking at this if you’re Willy and saying, “I am going to be behind Tavares, Matthews, and Marner in the salary hierarchy for sure. That’s just a fact as of this summer. I am also, if I sign long term, going to be behind Morgan Rielly at some point in the next four years and also behind Frederik Andersen in three years probably. So now I’m number five in the order.”

“If I sign 6-7-8 years for a discounted team-friendly amount, I’m looking like a pretty good candidate for a trade when the cap squeeze sets in knowing my value as a player, my value as a contract, and where I fit in in the Leafs hierarchy.”

If I end up playing in Arizona on a team-friendly contract I signed with the Leafs, good God…”

Loyalty is a one-way street in this business and his party knows that.

On top of that, the Leafs are a uniquely deep team down the middle with Tavares – Matthews – Kadri. Willy is not getting time at center here any time soon, which naturally is how you can get paid more as an NHL forward. People forget he was a center all the way coming up. He could definitely play inside the top six as a centerman on a lot of teams in this league. He was a center in pro hockey in Sweden and with the Marlies and he’s been good there when he’s gotten the chance in the NHL.

So if you’re Willy and his team looking at a long-term deal of 6 or 7 years, I can totally see why he wouldn’t want to go much below $7 million.