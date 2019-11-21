Brendan Shanahan has now hired and let go of Lamoriello and Mike Babcock in his time as Toronto Maple Leafs President.

Let that sink in for a second. That’s two current or future Hall of Famers he shocked the hockey world by successfully recruiting to Toronto, who helped him return the franchise to respectability (from last place to 100+ points) and who were were then let go by Shanahan before the franchise won a single playoff series. Opting for Dubas and Keefe over Lamoriello and Babcock has the potential to go down as the spectacularly-bold stroke that put Shanahan’s presidency on the right side of hockey history, or one of its most staggering ever faceplants. Whether you are invested in it or not as a fan of the organization, it’s high drama and one hell of a story.

Some scattered next-day thoughts on the end of Babcock’s tenure and the beginning of the Sheldon Keefe era, in no particular order: