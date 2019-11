I

Every fired coach takes the blunt of the blame unfairly to some extent. In this case, the Leafs depth and penalty kill was certainly under-served by the offseason Dubas had, and the injury trouble also contributed to him losing job much earlier in the year than ever anticipated. The cap issues handcuffed Dubas’ ability to add quality depth Cs and forwards who could complement the forward group with notable experience, penalty killing ability, and physicality. On his top pairing, Babcock lost one of his trusted veterans in Hainsey and saw him replaced by a more defensively-flawed stopgap in Cody Ceci. The Tyson Barrie situation is one no one could’ve anticipated (and it’s not as simple as Barrie going without PP1 time). A fairly one-dimensional but high-octane offensive team has looked less high-octane, more one-dimensional, and even more defensively-flawed this year (and terrible on special teams). Unquestionably, some of that is down to the roster construction.Some of it is Babcock never really succeeding in getting this team to buy in and check as he wanted — save for a period in November last season when Auston Matthews went down to injury and a decent chunk of the Bruins series last Spring. Some of it is also injuries and inconsistent goaltending. There is this idea out there that Keefe is going to make the Leafs play more “Dubas-y,” but the reality is that Babcock wasn’t totally wrong about the style of hockey the Leafs are going to need to be able to play and win with to pass the test of four rounds at playoff time. There are serious question marks as to whether this team as it is built today has it in them.