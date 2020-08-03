It was a night of few victories for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there was one post-game moment worth celebrating.

After their loss to Columbus on Sunday night, Auston Matthews took a question from Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun and in a calm and articulate response, let him know he didn’t appreciate Simmons “unethically” leaking news of Matthews’ positive COVID-19 test in June before answering the question asked of him.

First of all, it is unfortunate that I am getting a question from you at this point, Steve. I just wanted to say I didn’t appreciate the article you wrote about me a couple of months ago. I thought it was a bit unethical, to be honest.

Despite reports of positive tests on more than a half-dozen other NHL teams, only one player was identified publicly by the media.

Thankfully, Matthews made a full recovery from the virus and was one of few bright spots on the ice for the Leafs in a 2-0 loss to Columbus in Game 1.