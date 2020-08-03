John Tortorella addressed the media after his team’s 2-0 win in Game 1 of the best-of-five playoff qualifying series versus the Maple Leafs.

Tortorella on his team’s composure in a low-scoring game:

We have played a lot of games that way — a lot of one-goal games, tie games going into the third period. We just continue to try to play.

Tortorella on Alex Wennberg’s game:

He is a very smart player positionally. Not only him, I thought our whole team was in fairly good position most of the night. The game tended to go back and forth a little bit as far as getting hemmed in. Wenny, you see that we have him on the ice at the end of the game. He is a very smart player away from the puck and does some really good things with his stick.

Tortorella on taking just one penalty over the 60 minutes:

There have been a lot of penalties called in these games here when they started out yesterday through today. We really try to make a point of emphasis as far as just trying to play the right way — skating, keeping our sticks down, and just checking the right way. It is a dangerous power play we are playing against. We can’t give them that many opportunities. It changes momentum in the game. For tonight, I thought we did a pretty good job.

Tortorella on Cam Atkinson scoring the game-winner:

I thought Cam played a good game. For a goal scorer and a guy that has struggled a little bit as we have gone through, hopefully, that will loosen him up a little bit. The play I like about his game was the last play on the empty-net goal. He just gets run over, but he makes the play to get the puck out. That is a really big play for us. As far as the goal scorers, they want to score goals. Hopefully, that will help his confidence.

Tortorella on Joonas Korpisalo’s shutout:

Big part of the win. Not a lot of wasted motion. I thought both goals played well. I just liked his demeanor also. We have two goalies. With Elvis also, we are not here playing if it is not for those two guys. We are in a pretty good situation as far as that position is concerned.

Tortorella on the team’s defensive focus and how it paid off in Game 1: