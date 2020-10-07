Last Updated: 2020-10-07 04:03:48

Follow all of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2020 draft selections as they unfold below.

After selecting Rodion Amirov 15th overall in round one, the Leafs enter day two of the 2002 draft with 10 more selections: one in round two, two in round four, one in round five, three in round six, and three in round seven.

If the past drafts under GM Kyle Dubas are any indication, expect an emphasis on skill, mobility, and hockey sense throughout the selections today. The Leafs selected six players (three forwards, three defensemen) between 5’9-5’11 in 2019, with those aforementioned traits the common thread among them.

“[The 2019 picks] fit what Kyle and our management group is trying to acquire: Skilled players with good hockey sense.” – Director of Amateur Scouting, John Lilley (June 2019)

Toronto Maple Leafs 2020 Draft Picks

Player Round Pick Eligible Pos Shoots Team | Lg Ht/Wt GP: G-A-Pts Profile Rodion Amirov 1 15 (from PIT) 2020 W Left Ufa | KHL 6'0, 170 10: 3-2-5 READ 2 44 4 106 4 122 (from VGK) 5 153 (from VGK) 6 168 6 177 (from CAR) 6 180 (from COL) 7 189 (from SJ) 7 195 (from WPG) 7 212 (from STL)

Notes

The Leafs‘ 2020 first-round draft choice (13th overall, Seth Jarvis) and seventh-round draft choice (208th overall) was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes alongside Patrick Marleau in exchange for Carolina’s sixth-round pick in 2020 (212th overall).

The Leafs acquired the 15th overall draft selection (Rodion Amirov) from the Penguins in the multi-piece trade that included Kasperi Kapanen heading to Pittsburgh.

The Leafs‘ second-round draft choice (44th overall) is their own selection.

The Leafs‘ third-round draft choice (75th overall) was traded to the Colorado Avalance in the Nazem Kadri – Tyson Barrie deal, with a 2020 sixth-rounder coming back to Toronto from Colorado (180th overall).

The Leafs’ possess their own fourth-round draft choice (106th overall) in addition to Vegas’ (122nd overall), which was acquired alongside David Clarkson’s contract in the Garret Sparks trade.

The Leafs traded their own fifth-round draft choice (137th overall) to the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson. They acquired Vegas’ fifth-round draft choice in a three-way deal at the 2020 trade deadline that saw the Leafs acquire Robin Lehner from Chicago, retain part of his salary, and send him to the Golden Knights. The Leafs also traded prospect Martin Dzierkals’ rights to Vegas in the deal.

The Leafs possess their own sixth-round draft choice (168th overall) as well as two others: Carolina’s as part of the Patrick Marleau deal, and Colorado’s as part of the Tyson Barrie deal.

The Leafs traded their seventh-round draft choice (208th overall) to Carolina in the Marleau deal, but they possess three others: San Jose’s (189th overall), acquired in a trade that sent Eric Fehr to the Sharks back at the 2018 deadline; Winnipeg’s (195th overall), acquired from Minnesota in a May 2019 trade that shipped out the rights to prospect Fedor Gordeev, who signed an entry-level deal with the Wild and triggered the exchange of the pick; St. Louis’ (212 overall), acquired in a trade at the 2019 draft that sent the Leafs’ 2019 seventh-round draft choice (208th overall, Vadim Zherenko).

The Leafs temporarily held Columbus’ third-round draft choice (83rd overall), acquired in June 2019 from Ottawa alongside Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, and Aaron Luchuk in exchange for Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown, and Michael Carcone. The pick initially moved to Ottawa at the 2018 deadline in a trade that sent Ian Cole to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a third-round pick and AHL forward Nick Moutrey; Cole had been acquired by Ottawa a few days previous in a three-way trade with Pittsburgh that saw the Senators acquire goaltender Filip Gustavsson and two draft picks. The Leafs then shipped out Columbus’ third-round draft choice and a conditional 2021 draft choice alongside forward Trevor Moore in the trade with the LA Kings for goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford. The conditional 2021 draft choice will be the Leafs’ third-round draft choice unless Clifford re-signs with the team this offseason, in which case it will be the Leafs’ second-round draft choice.

