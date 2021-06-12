In Episode 19 of the MLHS Podcast, we are thrilled to be joined by the winningest head coach in NHL history, Scotty Bowman, for over an hour of discussion on getting skilled teams over the hump at playoff time, the Leafs’ loss to Montreal, the role of analytics in coaching, the 2021 NHL playoffs, the heat Mitch Marner is taking in the Toronto market, and much more.
Episode Overview
- On handling the expectations of Montreal, the pressure on the top stars to perform at playoff time, and the latest playoff setback in Toronto (1:15)
- On taking his Red Wings teams over the hump after Detroit fell short repeatedly at playoff time in the late ’80s/early ’90s, the team’s (8:15)
- On the benefits of size on the backend in the postseason, the importance of a “good mix” on the blue line at playoff time, Morgan Rielly’s value (21:30)
- On the value of role players on the dynasties in Montreal and Detroit, Steve Yzerman’s evolution as a two-way player, and Matthews & Marner’s maturation (27:20)
- On the heat Marner is taking since the Leafs‘ playoff exit and the calls to trade him in the Toronto market (36:00)
- On his coaching style and reputation for his players not always liking him (38:00)
- On Matthews and Marner playing huge minutes (23-24) in the playoffs (44:00)
- On the decision to use Sergei Fedorov on defense in Detroit and whether we could see more positional fluidity in the league in the future (46:50)
- On the statistical information he sought out throughout his coaching career (52:50)
- On the numbers he would look at when evaluating defensemen (1:00:30)
- On believing in the philosophy and the patience needed in Toronto (1:01:30)
- Who are the best head coaches in the NHL today? (1:09:50)