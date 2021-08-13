On the latest MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss lessons learned from past pod guests this season (Ryan Ward, Scotty Bowman, Bruce Boudreau, Elliotte Friedman, Kevin Woodley), the Maple Leafs’ offseason additions, the team’s identity, and much more.
Episode Overview
- Lessons learned from the episode with Ryan Ward, Sheldon Keefe’s tactics and bench management, and the Leafs‘ possession style/numbers (3:00)
- Lessons learned from the episode with Bruce Boudreau, sources of the Leafs‘ power-play struggles this past season, the validity of the idea of simplifying/getting pucks to the net, and the importance of a culture that encourages sacrifices for the team (28:30)
- Lessons learned from the episode with Kevin Woodley, the importance of factoring the environment into goalie analysis, matching a goalie’s playing style to team style, and the unpredictability of goaltending performance (43:30)
- Lessons learned from the episode with Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs keeping the core together this offseason, and the upcoming Leafs Amazon Prime series (51:50)
- Lessons learned from the episode with Scotty Bowman, debating the value of size on defense (57:00)
- The Ondrej Kase signing, Kase’s on-ice talents & troubling injury history, setting the table for the regular season (then reevaluating at the deadline), and the Nick Ritchie addition (1:04:00)
- With the offseason concluded, what is the identity of this Leafs team? (1:14:20)