Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes that dropped the Leafs’ record to 23-9-3 on the season.

On the team’s inability to break through offensively on the power play or at 5v5:

Our power play wasn’t very good tonight. It had a chance to grab a hold of the game for us and failed to do so. Our execution offensively wasn’t nearly good enough. We clearly didn’t make good on our chances. We generated more than enough to score far more than we did. We didn’t execute. We didn’t find ways to make it harder on their goaltender once he got into a groove.

On the road trip so far (1-1-1) and the upcoming day off for the team:

Assessing the road trip… I don’t know how to do that. We have been talking every day, so you know how I’ve felt to this point. The day off is going to be important for us. I thought our group looked tired again here today. In that third period, it seemed like we hit a wall there and stopped playing for a good chunk of time. No life. No energy on our bench at a time when we needed it. That, to me, is a sign of fatigue. Obviously, we have been on the road here for a bit, it is our third game, it is a back-to-back, and all of that. It makes me start to wonder about our conditioning and where we are at there. Clearly, we have to find ways to be rising to the occasion at the right times rather than falling flat.

On the solution to the team’s current issue in third periods:

Play more games… Conditioning improves. Pace improves. You get used to grinding through it and pushing through it.

On the two goals against:

I think we need to get a save on one of them, you know? Pick whichever one you’d like. Probably the second one — we need to get a save on that one, I think. It is Petr’s first game back. I thought the guys did a pretty good job of making his night somewhat simple and easy. He didn’t have to get called upon for big saves very often. There was a big save for us on a 2-on-1 on Kessel. We needed one more big save. Goalies can’t get wins when you only score one goal. The game is not on him by any means.

On the Tavares line’s performance tonight: