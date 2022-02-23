Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas announced today that 2020 first-round draft selection Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour for which he is currently undergoing treatment in a German medical facility.

Dubas had mentioned a few weeks back that he would be issuing a statement on the 20-year-old’s medical condition as soon as he could release more information.

Dubas, February 3rd: It has been a tough one because it has been a medical situation we are working on closely with Ufa and Rodion. At the end of last season, when he came over here and then got the feedback from when he went back over there, we were thrilled. Now, we are dealing with a medical situation that we need to continue to work with him on to potentially get him back and rolling. It is a tough one to answer. We were thrilled with it, but health is the priority now.

Amirov had been experiencing dizziness and blurred vision since his return from an injury early in the new year before he received a diagnosis on January 28. The update from the club today was quite scary:

“I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months. Rodion is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the remainder of the season. Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa’s and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care. Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process. Out of respect for Rodion and his family, the Club will not have any further comment at this time.”

Rodion’s agent Dan Milstein also released a statement in which he mentioned Amirov has continued to skate three times a week in Germany, where he is also working out each day and remains in good spirits with the belief that he will be able to return to professional hockey.

According to Elliotte Friedman’s intrepid reporting, Amirov has just finished his first week of chemotherapy and remains in incredible spirits despite the symptoms associated with the treatment:

“I’m living a normal life. I’m continuing to practise, to skate, to go to the gym. The doctors support [that] I continue on. I shoot, work on my hands, basically the same drills I would do normally, but by myself.”

Hockey and the Maple Leafs are, of course, totally secondary after news like this. 20 years old is far too young to have to deal with a health concern of this gravity. Our thoughts go out to Rodion and his family.

“Never give up. The challenges you are given in life are for you to overcome. Always stay positive.” – Rodion Amirov after his brain tumour diagnosis

Stay strong, Rodion. All of Leafs Nation is behind you.

Agent Dan Milstein has provided an email address for us to send along any well wishes and notes of encouragement for Rodion.