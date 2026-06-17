GM John Chayka discusses his process for arriving at the decision to announce Jim Hiller as the 41st head coach in Maple Leafs history.

Opening Statement on the Hiring of Jim Hiller as Head Coach

Chayka: First, I’d like to welcome Jim, his wife, and their family back to Toronto. This is a city that cares deeply about hockey, but more importantly, I think it cares deeply about the people who represent it. Last night, I was at the Marlies game. What stood out to me was not just the quality of play but the connection, the investment, the pride, and the love people have for this organization at every level. I’d like to thank our fans. Their expectations are high because their commitment is high, and we never lose sight of the responsibility that comes with representing this crest. To our players: This decision was made with you in mind. We didn’t hire to satisfy a narrative or check a box. We hired based on what we believed would be best to support your growth, both individually and collectively. We hired someone who can create an environment where people are challenged, where accountability and trust can co-exist, and where players have the ability to maximize their abilities. Ultimately, our success will be determined by your development, your cohesion, and your willingness to pursue something larger than yourself. We truly believe Jim is the best person to do that. When it comes to Jim’s fit with the organization, I think it starts with alignment — alignment on standards, development, and the daily habits that will ultimately determine if a team will reach its potential. Jim understands that sustainable success is not built through anything he says. It is built through consistency. It is built through clarity. It is built through relationships. His values, his approach, and his vision for how a team should function fit naturally with what we are trying to build here. Today is an important step, but only a step. The work begins now, and we are excited to move forward together. Welcome, Jim.

Q&A on the hiring of Jim Hiller

It was a long, exhaustive process. What stood out to you the most about Jim Hiller? What convinced you he was the man for the job, more than anything?

Chayka: Exactly as you said, we took our time. We cast a very wide net. We ended up spending time with more than 25 coaches when it was all said and done — everyone from proven Stanley Cup winners who had been in the league for a long time with multiple organizations, to players who recently retired, to European candidates, to people from major junior and college, and everything in between.

What was really clarifying through that process, when we got down to it, was the layers of Jim’s knowledge, the layers of his experiences, his experience in the market, his knowledge of some of the players, the organization, and what makes it tick. As we got through that process, it created a lot of conviction that he was the right person at the right time with the right group, hopefully.

We think of it as an extension of our front office. We want no space between the coaches and the front office. We think Jim gives us the best chance to do that.

I think Jim has a breadth of experiences to leverage the resources we have here to get the most out of the group. That is another defining feature that really shone through.

He was just very precise and specific with his plan and how he saw this team getting to the next level.

The combination of all of those things gave us a lot of conviction about Jim.

This team has a couple of superstars in their prime, Auston Matthews and William Nylander. How many, if any, conversations have you or Jim Hiller had with them about this hire?

Chayka: For every candidate that we had, we spoke to as many people as we could, between current players if the coach is currently coaching, former players, equipment managers, massage therapists — basically anyone who would return a call, we called to get a background on the candidate. Jim was no different.

What separated Jim: It was clear that the players who had been around him really valued who he is as a person. They really felt like they could trust that he had their back. They felt like he was committed to making them the best versions of themselves and that he was a coach who would be player-centric but also a coach who coaches. He pushed. He wanted the best out of people, and he created an environment that brought that out.

That wasn’t specific to Jim as far as the diligence, but with Jim as well, it was a similar approach.

Did you speak or attempt to speak to Bruce Cassidy during this process?

Chayka: I would say I don’t want to comment on every candidate, but certainly, we were exhaustive in pursuing everybody. Through that process, it became very clear that Jim, through his preparation, his planning, and through his knowledge of the market was the best candidate amongst all of them.