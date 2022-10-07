Advertisement

A Maple Leafs lineup with a heavy Marlies contingent will take on a Red Wings lineup mostly comprised of NHL regulars in the penultimate game of the preseason tonight at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Coles Notes on the notable storylines for tonight: Rasmus Sandin will make his preseason debut and is in line for a lot of all-situations minutes while taking his reps on the right side, which he may need to show an aptitude for this season if he’s going to play every night; Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson will flank Pontus Holmberg as all three compete for opening-night lineup spots in their final preseason appearances this weekend, with Malgin and Robertson entering the game with six and seven points, respectively, through four preseason games; Ilya Samsonov will take the full 60 minutes in net in what should be a good test against an NHL lineup (in similar circumstances, he stopped 27 of 30 in the win over a mostly-NHL Senators lineup one week ago in Belleville); Victor Mete may miss out after taking a Robertson shot to the foot in the game day skate/practice, from which Justin Holl was also absent due to food poisoning; last but not least, Go Jays Go!

Game Day Quotes

Sheldon Keefe on whether some of the bubble players will play both games this weekend:

With some of the guys we are playing tonight, we are going with the hope or intention that maybe they can go in the second game. We will take it a day at a time. We don’t want to put anybody in a bad spot, but there are some things we want to look at and competition to be had. If you look at tonight’s game, in particular, it is a very strong Detroit group we are playing against. We have a group of guys who are competing to play in the NHL. We have some guys that should be excited about the opportunity to go out and show that they belong.

Nick Robertson on the challenge against the Red Wings’ regulars tonight:

You look at their roster, and I think it is a meaningful one. We are going in as an underdog there. Everyone on our team has something to play for. It is good for us to have this challenge and prepare the guys who are going to play in the NHL against this lineup.

Robertson on playing on a line with Denis Malgin and Pontus Holmberg:

[Malgin] is a very skilled guy. I like playing with him. He kind of reminds me of myself — a smaller, shifty guy. He can get the puck to me for a shot or to anybody. He creates a lot of plays for his size. [Holmberg] is a great two-way guy. He is very steady in our own end. He also brings those finesse plays in the o-zone which I appreciate. He can complement our line really well.

Robertson on Victor Mete leaving practice after taking Robertson’s shot to the foot:

That is unfortunate. Obviously, I didn’t want to hit him. It is the way she goes sometimes. If I could go back and not do it, I would. I tried to do a low shot and he got that leg down. I feel bad. You don’t want to injure anyone. When you’re practicing, you want to practice 100%. You have to find a fine line picking and choosing your shots.It’s kind of the way it bounces.

Rasmus Sandin on his comfort playing the right side:

During the summer, you try to work on a little bit of everything. You go on the right side here and there. You might go down for a puck on the other side or whatever. I have definitely been practicing it during the summer. Doing it now during practices will help going into the game tonight. Getting a couple of reps in practice is great prior to jumping into a game. It’s not something you get used to really quickly. For me, I think it is a bit of an adjustment.

Sandin on the process of getting up to speed after a late start to camp:

I think it has been what I expected. It’s been going pretty well. The first couple of practices were a bit tough with my hands. Tempo-wise, I think I have been doing pretty well and settling in pretty well. It has been a really fun week. Looking forward to tonight.

Keefe on Sandin’s camp so far after joining the team late:

I think he looks like himself. He looks confident with the puck. We have given him more reps on the power play, which he will get again here tonight. We will be relying on him a lot in all situations in a game like this. He is the most experienced defenseman — perhaps he and Mete — that we have to play tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Robertson – Holmberg – Malgin

Steeves – Abruzzese – Gaudette

McMann – Der-Arguchintsev – Ellis

Clifford – Shaw – Simmonds

Defensemen

Kral – Sandin

Rifai – Villeneuve/Mete*

Kokkonen – Hollowell

Goaltenders

Samsonov

Kallgren

*questionable due to injury

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bertuzzi – Larkin – Raymond

Perron – Rasmussen – Vrana

Kubalik – Veleno – Zadina

Erne – Suter – Soderblom

Defensemen

Chiarot – Seider

Edvinsson – Hronek

Maatta – Lindstrom

Goaltenders

Nedeljkovic

Cossa