Jakob Chychrun is sitting out tonight’s Coyotes game for explicitly stated “trade-related reasons” as mixed reports file in as to whether the Maple Leafs are involved.

Leafs and Oilers are among teams that have stepped up their efforts on Chychrun. https://t.co/Zpo2yptmTv — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 12, 2023

Yesterday @RealKyper on his show with @jtbourne suggested that the @MapleLeafs were going hard after Chychrun dangling Knies and NOT a first round pick in 23 + one of Sandin or Liljegren plus some other pick… 🤔 https://t.co/EA7npx6WY6 — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) February 12, 2023

This is, of course, no guarantee the Leafs are going to win a multi-team (LA, EDM, BOS, TOR, and more), multi-year bidding war in which Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong has apparently been driving a hard bargain. While there are conflicting reports surfacing, it was interesting to see The Athletic’s Oilers reporter rule out Edmonton and LA tonight:

Doesn’t sound like Chychrun is going to the Oilers or the Kings. https://t.co/WWBI16H8YS — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) February 12, 2023

On the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday’s HNIC broadcast, Jeff Marek reported denials of an imminent trade from multiple teams, including the Leafs:

Here is what we can tell you: We have been told “definitely no” it is not the Edmonton Oilers. The Maple Leafs have said it is not them. The LA Kings are throwing cold water on this one. I am not saying it is not true, but let’s keep in mind it is Dustin Brown night in Los Angeles. They are unveiling the statue and retiring #23. We will see where this one goes.

Here are the rumoured trade demands as per Elliotte Friedman’s report last month:

“The Coyotes want two first-round picks plus in a package, whether it is two first-round picks or the kind of prospect that basically equals a first-round pick. A person told me the biggest hurdle is the second first-round pick or the second first-round pick type of player. A source told me that teams are willing to do the first-round pick and a prospect. Teams are willing to part with one first-rounder, but the problem is the second first-round pick or second first-rounder type thing.”

Hypothetically speaking, if you’re interpreting this negotiation framework from the Leafs perspective (just for conversation’s sake), Armstrong may be demanding a Matthew Knies + first-round pick kind of package, and Dubas’ desired price point might be based around a first-round pick OR Knies plus additional assets, but not both Knies AND a first-round pick.

While Dubas ruled out moving either of those assets in a deal for a rental player, the Leafs GM would almost certainly be open to moving a significant package of futures if it makes sense short and long-term when looking at the contention window for the team’s current core.

A 24-year-old legitimate top-pair defenseman who makes $4.6 million for the next two seasons, who has experience playing both sides of the ice, and who can produce 50+ points when healthy (including a significant power-play presence with his shot) certainly fits that profile.

There's only one defenceman in the league who ranks top-3 at both skating the puck out of the defensive zone & into the offensive zone, per 20 at 5v5 – Chychrun.

Pair that skating / puck moving ability with physical play, great defensive stick & modest cap hit, a lot to like. https://t.co/pMyVxbJTOD — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) February 12, 2023

Near term, he is a needle-moving upgrade to the Leafs’ top four as Toronto faces a murder’s row of a divisional playoff path through Tampa and Boston. In regards to longer-term succession planning, Jake Muzzin’s ability to continue his playing career is in serious doubt, Justin Holl is a pending UFA, TJ Brodie is entering the final year of his contract next season, and Mark Giordano will be playing the final year of his deal at the age of 40 in 2023-24. The fit makes all kinds of sense in that context.

The only points of reservation — besides the acquisition cost — is the concern about Chychrun’s lengthy injury rap sheet that includes ACL surgery on both knees, a shoulder surgery, and a litany of other ailments. His career-high in games played is 68, which dates back to his rookie year. He’s played just 47 and 56 games in the last two seasons.

Plugged-in Arizona beat reporter Craig Morgan has suggested a trade is not imminent at this time, but he could see it happening before the Coyotes play the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Kevin Weekes also suggested tonight that the situation remains fluid and no deal is imminent.

Stay tuned.