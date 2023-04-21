Advertisement

Jon Cooper addressed the media after his team’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series.

On whether he addressed the team after the game:

There is nothing to really sort out. The game is over. We spoke after, but these guys are pros. We had a really close seat to what happened. They know what is going on.

On whether he considered a goalie change after the second period:

I did, and that was quickly shut down by the goalie. That is why he is the best in the world. He is not coming out. Once again, tip your cap to that kid.

On the impact of losing Victor Hedman and the void it leaves behind:

Listen, this had nothing to do with Victor Hedman being out of the game. We have won games in this league without Victor Hedman. I could sit here and go through 100 years of cliches. One team wins Game 1. The other team gets blown out in Game 2. Which one do you want? In the end, did we play hard enough to win? Probably not. Was there a team that was a little bit more urgent? Just look at last year’s series. It is the exact same, just flip it. Now we are going back to Tampa. It is not because one guy was out. That would just be a poor, poor excuse.

On whether he is surprised by the two vastly different games:

It is a funny game, right? You are sitting here thinking, “3-2… one of these went to overtime…” We had two one-sided affairs. What happens is that when you play a team as often as we have played the Leafs in the last couple of years — especially in the playoffs — you are probably going to get games like this. As series move on, the scores get tighter. It is a weird one in both of these cases. I think both games mirrored each other. Wasn’t it 3-0, and then there was a little bit of a pushback? It’s a funny game. It’s why we love this game.

On whether there is any concern about his team’s urgency after the way the team ended the regular season:

It is a seven-game series. It is not a one-and-done. We will be alright.

On whether the challenge changed against a Leafs team lining up Matthews – Tavares – O’Reilly down the middle tonight: