We’ll allow friend of the site Justin Bourne to introduce the man they call “Brew”:

Brewer won an Olympic gold with Hockey Canada, with his video work also earning him an IIHF World Championship and gold at the NHL’s World Cup. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs (his valued input elevated him to that title from just “video coach”), an assistant coach with the Red Wings for a year prior to that, and he spent two years with the Florida Panthers after his time with the Leafs.

These days “Brew” (as he shall be henceforth referred) is the manager of Hockey Business Development at FastModel Technologies (they provide scouting, diagramming, and roster management tools for hockey coaches and management), which means he’s finally able to weigh in on things more publicly. You may have noticed that on his Twitter feed here, where he’s shared some commentary that’s super worthwhile to fans who want to learn more about the game.