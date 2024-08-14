Advertisement

Former captain John Tavares discussed handing over the captaincy to Auston Matthews, how it will change his role in the team, and his desire to remain a Maple Leaf beyond the season.

Opening Statements on passing on the C to Auston Matthews

I have something prepared. Before my second season in Toronto, I was given the extraordinary honour and responsibility of becoming the next captain and following in the footsteps of 24 Leaf greats. I have cherished every second of it. I have never taken it for granted. I have given the captaincy everything that I have every single day. It has meant the world to my family and me. Over the last few months, after deep discussions and thoughts with Brad, Brendan, and me, we have decided that now is the time to pass the captaincy on to Auston. When I decided to come to Toronto, it was all about the great opportunity to win because of the young talent and developing core, the strength and stability of the club, and the club’s belief in me to come play a significant role in its journey to win and compete for a Stanley Cup. My feelings and belief in all of that haven’t changed, but I do recognize the development of our young core and where they are today, specifically Auston. This decision is definitely not about whether I have succeeded or failed, whether I am capable, or whether my time has passed. I feel stronger than ever in my ability to compete, play at a high level, and make significant contributions through my leadership. This decision is a recognition of the maturation of a person who has shown a skill set that is special, unique, and who has a relentless drive to win. In that, I believe Auston can become more and that he is ready for this honour and responsibility. With my passing on the captaincy, it will allow Auston to fully embrace the leader that he is and have an even greater impact on our team. I will be able to continue to lead the way that I do and give Auston my full support. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my captaincy, as well as the Leafs Nation, for their trust and belief in me during my time as captain. I cannot wait to get started again next month and begin our work of bringing a Cup back to Toronto. I am extremely honoured to be here to announce and pass on the C to the 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews.

Q&A: John Tavares on handing over the captaincy to Auston Matthews

Is there a heaviness to this moment?

Tavares: I think it is just a special moment. It is an incredible honour and responsibility.

Auston and I are two of 26 guys who have gotten to do it. For a franchise like this, with its history, tradition, and incredible fan base, it is an awesome day.

I am just incredibly happy for our team, me, and us moving forward.

This situation could be jarring to some people in this situation. How did it feel when it was presented to you?

Tavares: It was good. Last year was Tre’s first year assessing everything with our team, including where we were, how the season went, the different dynamics within our team, myself, Auston, and our leadership.

The goal is to win the Stanley Cup, keep moving forward, and get better. We have developed a great relationship since [Tre] came on board and throughout the season. The way Tre, Brendan, and the club have communicated with me has been tremendous in working together.

As I took time to think about things, look at our team, look at Auston, and myself — everything as a whole — I try to be very aware and process-oriented about where everything is at. As I said about the evolution of our core — which isn’t young anymore but is in the prime of their careers — and with what Auston has become as a player, person, and leader, it made a lot more sense. It felt more and more right as time went on, as I thought about it, and as I had conversations with Tre.

What was said in the first conversations between the two of you regarding making this transition?

Tavares: We decided to make it official with Brad about a week before letting Auston know, after all of our discussions and thoughts about coming to this point. I gave Auston a call. It was late July.

I just wanted to let him know what I thought about him and that I thought the time was now for him to take charge and be the captain and leader of our club, how ready he was for it, and that he has my full support to continue what we started when I came here six years ago to do — wanting to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto and finding our way to do that.

I referenced to him something that made a big impact on me when things were getting really close in terms of signing here. At that time, I was going through a lot. There was the reassurance he gave me about wanting to build something special here and how he committed he was here to get to the top of the mountain.

That was our conversation. He said many kind words back. We have a great relationship, to begin with, but I already feel it has grown in a ton of ways since then. We have been talking a lot about this, the team in general, and the upcoming year. It was a great conversation and one I certainly won’t forget.

What might you expect from an Auston Matthews captaincy?

Tavares: What I see in Auston’s evolution… You are talking about one of the best players in the game of hockey, and certainly, the growth through that has been incredible.

I have learned so much. It is amazing how he pushes the team — a lot of times without him even realizing it. You can see how he inspires others with his talent, work ethic, and being so level-grounded and “one of the guys” every day. The commitment that he has shown to the team, the game, and the drive to win is remarkable.

With him having this honour and responsibility, it gives him a chance to grow through all of that in different areas that will only elevate him and our team. It has been amazing to learn from him, play alongside him thus far, and continue that forward.

What would your advice be to Auston?

Tavares: I mentioned this to him the other day. It is an honour and a responsibility for a reason. It is a tremendous one. At the same time, it is not all on his shoulders. He just needs to be himself.

He has people to lean on, but he should always be himself, trust his instincts, and be who he is. You don’t have all of the answers. It is not all on his shoulders. Leaning on other people is critical.

I talked about how that has really helped me over my time, whether it was in New York or here. It really helped me. At the same time, it is going to be his journey. He is going to learn a lot and find his own way. I am excited to be there with him when he needs me to support him and many other guys within our locker room, his family, and other people in his inner circle that he can really trust and fall back on.

You feel the responsibility and honour. You recognize it and know it is important. But it is not all on your shoulders. He is going to do phenomenally. That is what I saw that was really important for me. I wanted to let him know.

What does it mean to have your kids show up with the Matthews jerseys on?

Tavares: They love their jerseys. That was my one request today: to get a couple of jerseys and have Auston sign them to add to their collection.

It has meant the world to me and my family. Everything that I have shared with them is phenomenal, and we get to share this moment as well.

The way my boys have gotten to know Auston and everyone else on the team has been amazing. It is great to show my support and that of my family.

The captaincy meant the world to not just myself but my family. It is an honour to pass it on to Auston. My family felt the same way and wanted to show their own support. They have a collection of jerseys, and now they get to have another one. They’re excited about that.

How do you see your role changing on the ice or in the locker room?

Tavares: I don’t really see my role changing on the ice other than continued evolution throughout your career. With Craig coming on board as a coach, there are things he may want to change with the team or any one individually. That is myself included.

Certainly, Auston being the captain is going to be more front and center. For me, it is just continuing to do what I do. It just may be not as front and center.

It is going to be a great opportunity for Auston to evolve, grow, spread his wings, and take charge. I don’t think he is coming thinking he is going to do this differently. I think he is just continuing to mature, gain experience, and show why he is such an important and special player for us.

Was this influenced at all by the team’s lack of playoff success? Has it been pushed ahead by the failures in the playoffs?

Tavares: That is not for me to speculate on. I just take it a day at a time. It is cliche and boring, but we are trying to do everything that we can to win the Stanley Cup. As I said, that is why I came to Toronto: the opportunity here with this young core of players and this club.

Getting the captaincy was an incredible honour. I cherished it. I gave it everything I had every single day.

Going through it with Tre in our conversations, I know it is a great thing for our team and for Auston. I think it is the right thing.

How anyone else wants to look at it is out of my control. We are continuing to push forward into another year and another opportunity with the players that we have, our staff, and everyone that is involved. I am really looking forward to this year and working towards bringing the Stanley Cup back to Toronto.

Were contract extension talks a part of the conversation at all?

Tavares: No, that wasn’t a part of it. Mostly, it was just the way Tre — and Brendan as well — were communicating my role with the team, the impact I made, and the continued impact and importance of that. It meant a lot as a player, certainly, being the captain.

As I said, it meant a lot. Just focusing on this situation specifically, I want to stay. It is my desire to stay, but I think it is that those things are kept behind closed doors. When the time comes, it will be addressed.