After he was named the 26th captain in Maple Leafs history, Auston Matthews discussed the honour of wearing the C in Toronto, his respect for John Tavares and their relationship, and what it might change about his role on the team and in the dressing room.

Opening statements

First off, thank you, Tre and Johnny. I have chills, honestly. I am so honoured and humbled. Since being drafted eight years ago, you realize how special it is to play for the city of Toronto and wear the Maple Leaf on your chest every single night. It means the world to do that. To have the support from Johnny, my teammates, staff, ownership, and my family means the world to me. I look forward to continuing our journey of getting to the top of the mountain, winning a Stanley Cup, and bringing it back to Toronto.

Q&A: Matthews on the captaincy

What was said in the first conversations between the two of you regarding making this transition?

Matthews: I can piggyback on what John said. Our relationship has been great and has continued to evolve over the years. I can’t speak highly enough about John and the kind of person, teammate, and player that he is.

Those discussions were always open and honest. As I said, it meant a lot to have his support throughout this whole thing.

Can you say a few words about what John Tavares was like as captain and what his captaincy was like?

Matthews: John is a first-class person. You see that day in and day out with the way that he prepares, how professional he is, and the way he goes about his business. I have a ton of respect for that.

I have learned a lot from him over the last six seasons that we have been playing together. Our relationship continues to evolve and will continue to evolve as we continue to go on this journey together with everyone else.

He is an easy guy to talk to and pick the brain of. He has a lot of experience. It means a lot.

What were the emotions when you got the call from John?

Matthews: After he kind of let me know, I told him that I was shaking. I had chills. It is such a big honour just to represent the Maple Leafs and put on the jersey every night. To be the captain is truly special.

For him to call me and let me know that he wanted to pass on the captaincy to me was really emotional. I felt a lot of things. It is truly an honour.

What was said at that moment, and what emotions went through you when it hit you?

Matthews: We had been texting. I was in Toronto a few weeks before. We kept in touch. He wanted to chat when we could find some time. He called me and expressed how he felt about me, his role in everything, and how he wanted to pass the captaincy off to me.

There are really no words to explain what it felt like. It was very humbling and meant a lot coming from him, with the amount of respect I have for John and our friendship. For him to call me and let me know he wanted to pass it along meant the world. I am very honoured.

What do you think is the primary responsibility of the captain? Did it cross your mind for half a second to say thanks, but no thanks?

Matthews: [Laughs] No, it did not.

There are a lot of different responsibilities that come with it. For myself, I don’t think I need to change who I am, my process, or the way I approach the game. It is just about continuing to learn and grow as a teammate, a leader, and a person, and continuing to take steps forward in those areas in order to be the best version of myself that I can be for the team night in and night out.

You are just starting your new contract, but with an honour like the captaincy, do you see it as an opportunity to plant your roots even deeper with the franchise and maybe move closer to being a Leaf for life?

Matthews: I think that is the goal — to be a Leaf for life and to win here with my teammates for the city. Those are always things that you keep in the back of your mind, but they are also things that are in the future as well.

I have loved every minute of being a Maple Leaf. It is such a tremendous honour. You can only take it one day at a time, but I hope that is the case.

After you were presented with the opportunity, did you consult with anybody? Who do you think you will lean on to help develop your leadership style in the captaincy?

Matthews: I’ve been talking with John, my parents, and my family — the people that are closest to me — but as we kind of go along, there are definitely people like John, other teammates, other people I have played with in the past and have been fortunate to be around who you can take bits and pieces from. Fortunately, we have great relationships. I definitely won’t hesitate to reach out and pick different people’s brains on stuff.

How do you approach the responsibility of leadership?

Matthews: I think I just approach it as being myself every day. I think I know who I am as a person and my role on the team.

I don’t think I need to change who I am or how I go about things. It is just continuing to evolve, grow, and be the best player, leader, and teammate I can be.

With the new responsibility, what message do you want to send to the locker room?

Matthews: We have one goal in mind, which is to win, but there is also being present and taking it one day at a time. You can only control so much.

For myself, I am not going to be yelling at people or anything. It is just continuing to evolve as a leader, lead by example, and continue to put my best foot forward every day.

We have a lot of great leaders and players on this team. It is important for all of us to lean on each other.

Do you appreciate the long history of past legendary captains with the organization?

Matthews: For sure. You realize very quickly how special of a place it is and the history that comes with being a Maple Leaf. It is a special honour. It is definitely something I don’t take for granted every day, being able to represent the city, the team, and the organization and to wear that jersey. It means a lot. I am really looking forward to getting the season going and going from there.

A lot of the fan base is frustrated by the lack of playoff results, and some view this as not something really impacting what happens on the ice. What would you say to the fan base?

Matthews: Everybody can have their own opinion. For us, we believe in one another. We know the goal that we are trying to accomplish and the mountain we are trying to get on top of.

For us, having the internal belief means the most. We have such an incredible fan base that supports us no matter what.

Are there any subtle differences you might encounter this season as captain?

Matthews: I don’t know. You kind of have to go through it and experience it.

Any time you are disappointed by how the season ends, it is important to collectively look internally as a team as well as individually to find what you can do better and how you can grow.

We have an amazing group of people, staff, players, and leaders on this team. Everybody supports each other.

What was it like seeing John Tavares’ kids wearing your jersey in the front row?

Matthews: I didn’t know that was going to happen. His kids are awesome. They have been around a lot. We have been able to hang out and get to know them. It was pretty cool to see them wearing the #34 with the C on it.

I have a great relationship with John. He is an amazing teammate and friend. It was pretty cool to see the little kids there in the front row.