After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed rotating William Nylander between wing and center, Nylander’s progress at center ice, the camp performances of Marshall Rifai, Steven Lorentz, and Nikita Grebenkin, and the team bonding trip this week.

2024 Training Camp – September 30 Lines

Forwards

Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Domi/Nylander – Nylander/Domi

Pacioretty – Homberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves

Grebenkin – Cowan

Defensemen

Rielly – Tanev

OEL – McCabe

Benoit – Timmins

Rifai – Liljegren

Goaltenders

Woll

Stolarz

Murray

What went into giving William Nylander some reps at wing today?

Berube: Well, just with Tavares out today, I had him skate with some other guys due to the injuries. But he took some reps at center, too. It was a little bit of a hybrid today. I want Max (Domi) taking reps in the middle. I want Willy taking reps in the middle. That is why their line was that way today.

What is your sense of how it is going down the middle with Nylander so far? What’s your early read on it?

Berube: Listen, it is a work in progress, is the way I would put it. It is not easy to just switch over and play center. It is a lot more on your plate. I think he has done a pretty good job of it, to be honest with you.

Throughout the season, it would be nice to have a right-handed faceoff guy. We don’t have one. It would be nice to have one.

Willy is going to keep working at it.

How are John Tavares and some of your other injured players progressing?

Berube: Tavares and Jarnkrok were good today. I expect them in full practice in the next practice.

What has the thinking been behind Joseph Woll’s workload? Why has he only played the one game?

Berube: He is going to get another game. He is going to get more work. I am not worried about it right now.

Is it anything to do with the medical staff?

Berube: It has nothing to do with anything. Don’t read into anything like that. It is the plan.

What kind of impression has Marshall Rifai made on you this camp?

Berube: It’s what I expected. He is an aggressive defenseman. He plays physically and hard. He is involved. It’s just simple. He’ll move it. He does his job. So far, he has done what we expected and asked of him.

What stood out about Nikita Grebenkin, as he earned a spot to travel to Muskoka with the team?

Berube: I thought his second game was a lot better than the [previous] game that he played. He was more involved in the game with the puck and without the puck. He made some really nice reads defensively in the game. He had a good stick. I thought it was a big improvement from the last game.

Again, this guy has ability. He is big and strong. He is good with the puck. Good, strong skater. I liked his last game.

What kind of role do you envision for Steven Lorentz moving forward?

Berube: I think he is a bit of a versatile guy. He played center last game and did a good job. He can play center or wing. He can penalty kill. You can trust him to do the right things defensively and close a game out. That is why I have him in this role.

Have you done the getaway trips during camp with other teams? What do you hope to get out of it?

Berube: We have done them for sure. Almost every year that I’ve coached, we’ve taken the team away.

It is a great time to get the guys together. It is hard in camp. There is a lot on the move. It is nice to get our team here with some extra guys, get them together, bond a little bit, play some golf, and hang out as a staff — coaches, trainers, management, and players. It is good for everybody.

What was your favourite team-bonding trip as a player?

Berube: Mike Keenan took us to Lake Placid one year when I was a rookie. It was in the middle of the year (laughs). We went there for three days.

We get dressed for practice, right? We are going to get out and practice, and here comes Mike Keenan in the room, fully dressed. He says, “Let’s go, boys. Do you want a piece of me? I am going to be playing today.”

We went out and scrimmaged, and Mike was playing, but nobody took a shot at him. I got a good kick out of it, though.

Would you ever get involved in a scrimmage as a coach?

Berube: I used to years ago. I would get involved in three-on-three or two-pass games. Not so much anymore. The knees can’t handle it.

You haven’t announced any cuts yet. Where would you say you stand with the camp roster?

Berube: Obviously, management will look at that along with the coaches. We’ll discuss that stuff.

Some of the players were wearing Truth and Reconciliation Day t-shirts today. What does it mean to you?

Berube: I am glad those t-shirts came out today. Everyone wore them for practice. It is very important. Good to see.